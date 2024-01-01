Samia Hasan
Founder, Direction Dose
Samia Hasan helps millennials to know who they really are, not what they need to be. She is the founder of Direction Dose - Career and Business coaching for millennials. She’s an ICF certified career coach, NLP Practitioner, trainer and speaker based in Dubai. Having over nine years of experience at Procter & Gamble in brand management and coaching, Samia knows what it takes for Gen Y to excel and succeed in their careers.
Want to turbo charge your career to get that awesome role you have been eyeing on? Or are you looking to transition into a new job or role to jumpstart your career? Get in touch with Samia at samia@directiondose.com for a free session, or visit www.directiondose.com to find out how she can help you.
