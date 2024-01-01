Co-founder and Joint Managing Director, Active (Digital. Marketing. Communications.)

Sawsan Ghanem is the co-founder and Joint Managing Director of Active (Digital. Marketing. Communications).

Sawsan began her career in communications over 22 years ago, when she caught the PR and communication bug working with Emirates Aviation College (Marketing), Victor Microsystems (Marketing), and a couple other tech-focused PR agencies.

Sawsan gained a wealth of experience in the field of communications, leading on key regional campaigns and initiatives for international brand names such as Microsoft, Compaq, Western digital, SITA, Ciena, Banyan Tree Resorts, Xerox, Seachange, Sungaurd, Ruckus Wireless, Sony Broadcast, OTIS and more.

In the summer of 2003, Sawsan decided that she had more to give than what was being offered in the marketplace, and made the leap and set up Active with her partner Louay Al-Samarrai.

Sawsan has lived in the Middle East region for the greater part of her life. She lived and studied in the UK for a few years where she gained her BSc in Chemistry & Management from Kings College, London University and MA in International Business, from Webster Graduate School (London Campus).