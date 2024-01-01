Shahzad Bhatti
Founder and Owner, The Co- Dubai
Shahzad Bhatti is the founder and owner of The Co- Dubai, a co-working space and one of the first small business accelerators to be certified by Dubai SME.
Latest
Making A Recession Work For You
Startups and small business are best placed to make the most out a recession, as it throws open opportunities that are not available in an economy dominated by business behemoths.
Six Steps To Make Your Pop-Up A Success
If you're an online business, pop-ups are a great way to connect with existing and new customers in general, allowing them to have an offline brand experience that otherwise may not happen.
Freelancers Could Play A Key Role In Your Business' Expansion
In an age where the internet dominates the business landscape, freelancers can contribute to helping your SME expand.
How Pop-Ups Are Changing Retail
Gone are the days when high streets and malls dominated the retail landscape.
The Importance Of Offline Retail Presence In An Online World
While the popularity of online shopping has soared over the past few years, the value of an offline presence hasn't diminished.