Stephen Maclaren

Head of Regional Sales Employee Benefits, Al Futtaim Willis

Stephen Maclaren is the Head of Regional Sales Employee Benefits at Al Futtaim Willis. Stephen has more than 25 years of experience in the insurance industry, of which the past 11 have been spent in Dubai. He and his teams support some of the largest companies and organizations operating in the Gulf region and broker extensively in the areas of employee benefits and operational risks.

Latest

Growth Strategies

Working From The Dinner Table: How Tech Takes Its Toll On Your Workforce

Is the proliferation of technology making us unhealthy? Are we working more, producing less, and spending more time being sick?

Growth Strategies

Four Ways Your Office Could Be Harming Your Workforce

There are plenty of ways the typical office environment -probably much like the one you are sitting in right now- can take its toll on our health.

Growth Strategies

Learning From Leicester City: Business Lessons From The Premier League Champions

How did Leicester City win the league? Shrewd recruitment, teamwork, trust and a winning culture. That sounds like a recipe for good business as well.

Growth Strategies

Here's Why Your Company Should Strive To Be The 'Best Place To Work'

The better you understand the elements that make a company a great place to work, the better you can make your company a great place to work.

Growth Strategies

How Investing In Employee Training Benefits Your Business

While many training programs are judged on employee benefit, businesses also see boosts from such initiatives.

Growth Strategies

Motivating Employees Is Not About Money

Perhaps it should read: "Motivating employees is not all about money."

More Authors You Might Like

Loading...