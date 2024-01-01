Founder and Executive Director, Fluidmeet

Suleiman Salloum is the founder and Executive Director of Fluidmeet, an online marketplace for work, meeting, and event spaces.

An entrepreneur at heart, he has contributed to the success of projects in tech, art, and F&B in the UAE and Canada. He is passionate about the transformative power of technology and its role in resolving day-to-day challenges and inefficiencies.

Suleiman is known for his strategic thinking and his ability to align technology initiatives with business objectives. He also worked as a management consultant, in strategy and performance management, delivering projects for the public sector and big private entities across the GCC region, mainly in the UAE, KSA, and Qatar.