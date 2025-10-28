FII 2025 Kicks Off in Riyadh, Presenting Saudi Arabia's Global Investment Ambitions Running until October 30, the summit convenes the world's most influential financial leaders, policymakers, and technology giants under the theme "Key to Prosperity: Opening New Frontiers of Development."

Riyadh is once again at the center of the global investment conversation as the ninth edition of the Future Investment Initiative (FII) Summit — often dubbed "Davos in the Desert" — officially opens today at the King Abdulaziz International Conference Center.

The event is being held under the patronage of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, HRH King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

Running until October 30, the summit convenes the world's most influential financial leaders, policymakers, and technology giants under the theme "Key to Prosperity: Opening New Frontiers of Development."

The agenda underscores Saudi Arabia's ongoing efforts to reform and diversify its economy while maintaining its investment appeal amid shifting energy markets.

This year's event has drawn 8,500 delegates, including more than 20 world leaders and 600 journalists, for three days of high-level dialogue and deal-making.

Across 250 sessions, participants will explore new pathways for sustainable growth and innovation in sectors ranging from energy and artificial intelligence to finance and infrastructure.

Since its launch in 2017, FII has evolved into a cornerstone of Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 strategy and a must-attend event for global investors and executives.

