In line with its goal of empowering innovators to harness the transformative power of AI, Dubai-based entrepreneurship incubator in5 is offering networking and educational opportunities at Dubai AI Festival, taking place on April 23-24, at Madinat Jumeirah.



"Nurturing a thriving tech ecosystem is crucial to unlock exponential economic growth," said Majed Al Suwaidi, Senior Vice President at TECOM Group PJSC, on behalf of in5. "Our Strategic Partner-ship with Dubai AI Festival is aimed at solidifying Dubai's position at the forefront of the digital econ-omy, and we will continue to empower the next generation of AI experts, innovators, and technologists, in line with Dubai Economic Agenda 'D33' and UAE Digital Economy Strategy."

At Dubai AI Festival, in5 will spotlight the region's leading innovators and entrepreneurs that have un-locked business success from its ecosystem, including KinesteX, an AI-powered fitness trainer and Viewit, a proptech startup specializing in video listings.

To further support startup success, in5 is hosting a five-day bootcamp to help entrepreneurs unlock the practical applications of AI. Titled 'Build Your AI Team in5 Days', the bootcamp April 21-25, 2025, at in5 Tech empowers entrepreneurs to scale their businesses by leveraging AI for tasks such as building automated teams and creating data dashboards that enable smarter decision-making.

Ahead of the event, in5 hosted an academic hackathon at in5 Tech in Dubai Internet City alongside startups ABCurr Entrepreneurial Institute and Pupilar, with students participating from UAE-based universities to deliver real-world AI solutions for three key economic sectors – mobility, proptech, and healthcare and life sciences. The hackathon's winners will participate in a competition at Dubai AI Festival, with in5 supporting cash prizes on the closing day.

in5 has nurtured more than 1,000 startups that have raised AED7.8 billion in funding since its inception. A facilitator of partnerships, mentoring, and advisory opportunities, in5 offers a platform for international entrepreneurs and talent interested in exploring regional opportunities from Dubai.

in5 is part of TECOM Group, which has contributed to Dubai's economic ambitions for more than two decades through sector-focused districts including Dubai Internet City, Dubai Media City, Dubai Studio City, Dubai Production City, Dubai Knowledge Park, Dubai International Academic City, Dubai Science Park, Dubai Design District (d3) and Dubai Industrial City.

