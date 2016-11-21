Themed "Celebrating The Journey Of Venture Capital And The Future Of Technology," the event, which is by invitation-only, aims to discuss the role venture capitalists can play in driving technology revolution in the region, and trace the evolution of venture capital as an asset class.

With an objective to throw the spotlight on MENA's technology business sector, and highlight the significance of venture capital investment in the region, BECO Capital is organizing BoostMENA conference on November 24, 2016 in Dubai. Themed "Celebrating The Journey Of Venture Capital And The Future Of Technology," the event, which is by invitation-only, aims to discuss the role venture capitalists can play in driving technology revolution in the region, and trace the evolution of venture capital as an asset class. BECO Capital is also collaborating with global consulting firm Grant Thornton to bring out a research report making the case for the region to invest in tech to adapt to the changing economic landscape.

On the agenda of Boost MENA is keynote address by American record producer Ryan Leslie, founder and CEO, SuperPhone, a talk on VC investment by US-based venture capitalist Trevor Loy, General Partner, Flywheel Ventures, food tech startup Zomato's growth story shared by Hitesh Oberoi, CEO, Info Edge, and Deepinder Goyal, founder and CEO, Zomato, the state of VC investments in India as explained by Vani Kola, MD, Kalaari Capital, and Prashanth Prakash, Partner, Accel Partners, among other talks. Besides addresses by BECO Capital Chairman Antoine Massad and CEO Dany Farha, Careem co-founder and CEO Mudassir Sheikha, and Bhavish Aggarwal, co-founder & CEO, Ola Cabs (an Indian cab aggregator startup) will be sharing their thoughts on winning locally while competing with global players.

