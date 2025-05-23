You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Emirates Development Bank, the UAE government-owned financial institution, has launched EDB 360, a ee-free digital banking platform aimed at supporting the ambitions of the country's entrepreneurs as well as micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs). The announcement was made at this year's edition of the 'Make it in the Emirates' Forum.

EDB 360 breaks down the traditional barriers of business banking with its no-fee, no-minimum-balance approach. It this gives entrepreneurs accessibility to speed, simplicity, and full control. Through smart integration with key government entities, EDB 360 allows users to open an account in minutes freeing founders to focus on scaling their ideas instead of navigating paperwork.

From a single app, entrepreneurs can manage payroll, invoicing, and payments, monitor cash flow, and access a growing suite of value-added services — including smart integrations with fintech platforms and a dedicated EDB Concierge that offers real-time advice for setup and scale-up.

"At EDB, our mission goes far beyond finance- we help businesses grow, because when they grow, the UAE grows," H. E. Ahmed Mohamed Al Naqbi, CEO of EDB, said. "With EDB 360, we've created a zero-bureaucracy, high-impact platform that gives entrepreneurs the flexibility, tools, and tailored support they need to build the businesses of tomorrow. By removing friction and expanding access to capital and advice, we're helping turn bold ideas into real economic impact."

Launched in collaboration with leading government and entrepreneurship bodies —including the Ministry of Economy, Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT), Sharjah Entrepreneurship Center (Sheraa), Khalifa Fund, and the Department of Economy and Tourism (DET)— as well as strategic ecosystem partners such as Visa, NymCard, Klaim, eFunder, Thoughtworks, and Trade Capital Partners, EDB 360 connects users with the wider financial and startup ecosystem to help them access new opportunities and scale easily.

Entrepreneurs operating in EDB's key sectors benefit from sector-specific guidance, tools, and financing options that accelerate growth while contributing to the UAE's broader economic vision. Now available on iOS and Android, EDB 360 is the UAE's next step in building a smarter, stronger startup economy. Learn more by clicking HERE.

