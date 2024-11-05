This next generation of leaders will be more diverse, world wide connected, and mission-driven- and as such, mentorship will play a huge role in ensuring their success.

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

It's always great to start your business using your own passion, but when it comes to challenges and obstacles you must think of getting guidance from experts who are willing to provide insights and valuable advice about your business.

This is where mentors play a very vital role in business. Mentors provide wisdom and encouragement that you need to see through the ups and downs in business. I've been fortunate enough to connect with experienced mentors who have guided me to walk across many things, regardless of my age- they've shown me the hidden gems of business through a clear vision, offering me advice right from choosing a career to decision-making.

One of the most profound experiences I've had was to meet with Ray Dalio, the founder of American global investment firm Bridgewater Associates as well as a renowned thought leader. He shared with me the following words, which have truly encouraged me to take a step further in my business: "There is no doubt that AlDhabi AlMheiri has extraordinary abilities and drive. She is starting at a very early age, so she should be watched and mentored to become a world-class shaper."

Dalio's words aren't just about recognizing potential; it's a reminder of how it's important to receive support and guidance to truly achieve your goals. Having someone believe in your ability and skills to make an impact is extremely powerful no matter how knowledgeable and talented you are.

Related: Claim Your Corner: How To Find A Unique Market As A Young Entrepreneur

Finding The Right Mentor

It's really challenging to find the right mentor that fits your needs as a business to gain the right advice or guidance. A mentor isn't just a person who provides you with advice or personal opinions, they are someone who challenges you to see beyond your current vision and helps you expand your ability of thinking and acting.

There are some essential qualities to look for in a mentor like:

Alignment of values: A successful relationship should be built based on shared values and goals.

A successful relationship should be built based on shared values and goals. Open communication: Trust is the most important key. Both mentor and mentee should feel comfortable asking questions, and in giving or receiving honest feedback, to make progress.

Trust is the most important key. Both mentor and mentee should feel comfortable asking questions, and in giving or receiving honest feedback, to make progress. Willingness to learn: Young entrepreneurs should be open to learning and receiving guidance. Mentors usually provide advice and feedback that you cannot easily find in textbooks or through research, especially because they customize their advice based on what they know or learn about you.

Shaping The Future Of Young Leaders

When it comes to Gen Z, new leaders will need both the talent and the right mentorship. Whether it's driving innovation, solving critical issues like climate change, or transforming industries, young entrepreneurs will rely on mentors who can help them build a solid foundation while seeking big ideas.

This next generation of leaders will be more diverse, world wide connected, and mission-driven- and as such, mentorship will play a huge role in ensuring their success.

Supporting young leaders by sharing insights, offering guidance and positive advice, and helping them find blind spots within their careers is one of the most effective ways to shape the future.

Ray Dalio's words are just a reminder to us as young entrepreneurs that the path of becoming a world-class leader is not about starting young or having extraordinary abilities, but about finding the right guidance from the right mentors who unlock the full potential for young entrepreneurs. Indeed, that could be the key to success!