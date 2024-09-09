Get All Access for $5/mo

Balancing School And Business: How Young Entrepreneurs Can Manage Both Worlds With the right strategies in place, you can succeed in both areas by staying organized, prioritizing tasks, and maintaining focus on goals.

By AlDhabi AlMheiri

As a young entrepreneur, managing time, and balancing schoolwork with being a business founder can be truly challenging.

School always has some work to do -while in school or as homework- but managing a business on top of that requires being very clear when managing time. In this article, I'd like to discuss my concept of time management and key ways to stay focused at work, and to give priority to some tasks and balance time.

Time management strategies

One of the most effective ways to manage both school and business is by creating a time blocking schedule. This schedule should include different tasks and time dedicated to certain goals or tasks- it's not just your school hours and business commitments but also personal time to relax and recharge.

Using tools like personal calendars or scheduling apps on your devices can help keep everything in one place and block. Being able to visualize your week in advance and keep track of everything, gives you a sense of control, helping you tackle tasks one at a time rather than feeling overwhelmed by everything at once and without surprises.

Prioritization

Prioritization is essential when managing both school and business as a young entrepreneur. It involves identifying the most urgent and important tasks and focusing on those first.

For instance, if you have a final test coming up, your schoolwork needs more focus to have fair study time on your schedule. On the other hand, if you have a launch or important meeting, you may need to focus on your business tasks more during that time. Since both school and business come with deadlines, learning to distinguish between what's immediately necessary and what can wait helps you stay on track.

Key ways to stay focused

One of the most challenging tasks is to stay focused while working on several tasks or topics. It's easy to get distracted or be engaged with social media, family, friends, or any other activities, but keeping yourself focused and sticking to your target goals, even when it's hard, can lead to success. One way to increase focusing on goals during your daytime is to turn off notifications, find a suitable quiet place to work or study, and setting short, focus on your work periods and have a fair break.

Motivation is also important to staying focused. When you set your goals and the final destination you want to reach, you keep reminding yourself that you started such tasks to reach the final goals successfully, you will find it easier to stay driven even when tasks get harder.

Combining school and business for success

Creating a balance between school and business can sometimes be difficult, but if you are surrounded with a supportive atmosphere this can create a huge difference. Young entrepreneurs can benefit from like-minded friends, and, of course, teachers and educators who can offer support and advice. Having a trusted ecosystem can change your behavior from stressful to confident. For instance, parents can help with everyday tasks, while teachers might give extensions for assignments when things get overwhelming.

It's challenging to balance school life and business. But with the right strategies in place, you can succeed in both areas by staying organized, prioritizing tasks, and maintaining focus on goals.

Most importantly, don't forget to enjoy what you are doing, you're learning valuable skills that will prepare you well for the future!

AlDhabi AlMheiri

Founder, Rainbow Chimney

AlDhabi AlMheiri is a young Emirati columnist, entrepreneur, and publisher as well as a Guinness World Records titleholder. As the founder of Rainbow Chimney Bookstore and Publishing House, she is committed to empowering young writers and promoting cultural diversity through the transformative power of storytelling and publishing. AlDhabi firmly believes in the power of stories, providing children with a chance to express their thoughts, feelings, and experiences through books.

As the author of two books and the publisher of over 52 works by children from diverse backgrounds, AlMheiri’s mission is to promote education, sustainability, financial literacy, and emotional resilience through narrative. Her initiatives, such as “Books from Children to Children,” foster creativity and self-expression among youth while addressing crucial social issues like diversity, inclusion, and emotional well-being.

In addition to her work in literature, AlMheiri is a passionate advocate for children with additional needs, ensuring that their voices are amplified and their unique talents are recognized and nurtured. Her enthusiasm for finance has also driven her entrepreneurial ventures, making her a role model for young aspiring business leaders.

AlMheiri’s commitment to education and personal development is exemplified by her academic achievements. She graduated as a Fellow from Georgetown University’s School of Business in 2024, in collaboration with the US Mission to the UAE, and successfully completed the Entrepreneurship Program offered by Google and the UAE Ministry of Economy.

Through her work and vision, AlMheiri is leaving a lasting impact on young people, advocating for a future where education, storytelling, financial literacy, and sustainability are the cornerstones of societal progress. Her initiatives are deeply aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), reflecting her dedication to creating a better world for future generations.

