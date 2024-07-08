In this episode of Paradigm, Benkhallouk shares actionable insights and strategies that leaders can implement to enhance organizational effectiveness and achieve sustainable growth.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Paradigm is a new podcast by Entrepreneur TV Middle East that explores success paradigms in the dynamic world of business and entrepreneurship. Each episode uncovers the triumphs and challenges of industry pioneers, delving into the unique perspectives, strategies, and philosophies that redefine traditional notions of success

In the third episode of Paradigm, we talk to Hanane Benkhallouk, the founding Executive Director of UAE-based boutique consultancy Sustain Leadership. With a background in both business consulting and entrepreneurship, Benkhallouk has become known in the nation's business landscape for her knack of unlocking organizational potential through human-centered methodologies.

Throughout her career, Benkhallouk has also been dedicated to empowering businesses to thrive sustainably in today's competitive landscape. Her expertise thus lies in bridging the gap between a given business' strategic vision and operational excellence, while also focusing on fostering a culture that nurtures talent and drives innovation.

In this Paradigm episode, Benkhallouk shares actionable insights and strategies that leaders can implement to enhance organizational effectiveness and achieve sustainable growth. Watch the full episode on Entrepreneur TV Middle East's Youtube and Spotify channels!