Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

This article is part of an ongoing series covering startups that have been a part of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Innovation Fund (MBRIF) accelerator program.

In April 2024, a World Economic Forum report likened the circular economy model's business impact to that of the digital pioneers in the early 1990s that were agile in adapting to internet and digital technologies. The report then goes on to declare that companies that embrace the shift towards a circular economy "will lead in innovation and market share, much as early adopters of digital technologies outpaced their peers." It is within such an ecosystem that UAE-based biotech startup Circa Biotech has stepped up with its innovative premise. "At Circa Biotech, we transform organic food waste into valuable resources such as sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), insect protein for animal feed, and organic fertilizer, using innovative biotechnology and the black soldier fly larvae [a species of insects, completely harmless to humans, that can compost waste or convert organic waste into animal feed]," explains co-founder and COO Dr. Liudmila Prozorova. "We aim to tackle the global issue of food waste and its environmental impact by converting it into sustainable products. Inspired by the urgent need for innovative solutions to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and promote a circular economy, we strive to address the inefficiencies in waste management, and the growing demand for renewable energy and sustainable agriculture."

Launched in 2020 in the UAE's capital city of Abu Dhabi, Circa Biotech was created with the aim to create a circular economy where waste is minimized, natural resources are optimized, and efficient environmental management is thus at the forefront. The startup has set out to do this using four main services—which are also its primary sources of revenue. "The first service is the waste processing one, wherein we receive fees from municipalities and businesses for processing organic waste," Dr. Prozorova says. "Next, we supply SAF feedstock for SAF producers and distributors, as well as insect protein, which is primarily a high-quality protein meal that is delivered to animal feed manufacturers. Lastly, we provide organic, nutrient-rich fertilizer to farmers and agri-businesses. Our unique value proposition, however, lies in our patented processes, and in achieving a 23% cost reduction. We believe we are pioneers in insect farming in the Middle East, and we integrate waste management, renewable energy, and sustainable agriculture into a circular economy model."

Source: Circa Biotech

Prior to reaching such a market position, however, Dr. Prozorova notes that setting up shop in Abu Dhabi wasn't necessarily a linear process. "It has been a journey of navigating regulatory landscapes and building local partnerships, with the biggest challenges including market penetration and scaling operations," she adds. "However, the benefits are substantial, including access to a supportive ecosystem, strategic location, and robust infrastructure, all of which have propelled our growth and innovation." Circa Biotech's ambitions were also welcomed by the MBRIF Innovation Accelerator, where the startup is currently enrolled. "We chose the MBRIF program specifically for its comprehensive support in scaling innovative solutions," Dr. Prozorova adds. "The MBRIF offers not only funding but also mentorship, networking opportunities, and strategic guidance, aligning perfectly with our growth objectives and mission to drive sustainability."

Armed with its plans for the future, as well as the extra preparedness it has received through its time at the MBRIF program, Circa Biotech's next step is set to be further expansion—which shall start with operations in a new Emirate. "Currently, Circa Biotech is in the growth phase, with a team size of seven dedicated professionals," Dr. Prozorova says. "We have completed our seed funding round, and we are preparing for a Series A round to scale up our operations. Our new processing facility in Al Ain, set to launch by the end of 2024, will significantly increase our capacity, positioning us for long-term impact and profitability." And while it is a tech-driven startup, Circa Biotech is making it a priority to always remain connected to the communities it aims to serve. "Innovation is certainly central to our success, driving continuous improvement in our processes and products," Dr. Prozorova says. "But technological advancements aside, we maintain a human connection through community engagement programs, educational workshops, and transparent communication with our customers and partners."

In April 2024, a World Economic Forum report likened the circular economy model's business impact to that of the digital pioneers in the early 1990s that were agile in adapting to internet and digital technologies. The report then goes on to declare that companies that embrace the shift towards a circular economy "will lead in innovation and market share, much as early adopters of digital technologies outpaced their peers." It is within such an ecosystem that UAE-based biotech startup Circa Biotech has stepped up with its innovative premise. "At Circa Biotech, we transform organic food waste into valuable resources such as sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), insect protein for animal feed, and organic fertilizer, using innovative biotechnology and the black soldier fly larvae [a species of insects, completely harmless to humans, that can compost waste or convert organic waste into animal feed]," explains co-founder and COO Dr. Liudmila Prozorova. "We aim to tackle the global issue of food waste and its environmental impact by converting it into sustainable products. Inspired by the urgent need for innovative solutions to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and promote a circular economy, we strive to address the inefficiencies in waste management, and the growing demand for renewable energy and sustainable agriculture."

Source: Circa Biotech

Launched in 2020 in the UAE's capital city of Abu Dhabi, Circa Biotech was created with the aim to create a circular economy where waste is minimized, natural resources are optimized, and efficient environmental management is thus at the forefront. The startup has set out to do this using four main services—which are also its primary sources of revenue. "The first service is the waste processing one, wherein we receive fees from municipalities and businesses for processing organic waste," Dr. Prozorova says. "Next, we supply SAF feedstock for SAF producers and distributors, as well as insect protein, which is primarily a high-quality protein meal that is delivered to animal feed manufacturers. Lastly, we provide organic, nutrient-rich fertilizer to farmers and agri-businesses. Our unique value proposition, however, lies in our patented processes, and in achieving a 23% cost reduction. We believe we are pioneers in insect farming in the Middle East, and we integrate waste management, renewable energy, and sustainable agriculture into a circular economy model."

Prior to reaching such a market position, however, Dr. Prozorova notes that setting up shop in Abu Dhabi wasn't necessarily a linear process. "It has been a journey of navigating regulatory landscapes and building local partnerships, with the biggest challenges including market penetration and scaling operations," she adds. "However, the benefits are substantial, including access to a supportive ecosystem, strategic location, and robust infrastructure, all of which have propelled our growth and innovation." Circa Biotech's ambitions were also welcomed by the MBRIF Innovation Accelerator, where the startup is currently enrolled. "We chose the MBRIF program specifically for its comprehensive support in scaling innovative solutions," Dr. Prozorova adds. "The MBRIF offers not only funding but also mentorship, networking opportunities, and strategic guidance, aligning perfectly with our growth objectives and mission to drive sustainability."

Source: Circa Biotech

Armed with its plans for the future, as well as the extra preparedness it has received through its time at the MBRIF program, Circa Biotech's next step is set to be further expansion—which shall start with operations in a new Emirate. "Currently, Circa Biotech is in the growth phase, with a team size of seven dedicated professionals," Dr. Prozorova says. "We have completed our seed funding round, and we are preparing for a Series A round to scale up our operations. Our new processing facility in Al Ain, set to launch by the end of 2024, will significantly increase our capacity, positioning us for long-term impact and profitability." And while it is a tech-driven startup, Circa Biotech is making it a priority to always remain connected to the communities it aims to serve. "Innovation is certainly central to our success, driving continuous improvement in our processes and products," Dr. Prozorova says. "But technological advancements aside, we maintain a human connection through community engagement programs, educational workshops, and transparent communication with our customers and partners."