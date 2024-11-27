Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

This article is part of an ongoing series covering startups that have been a part of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Innovation Fund (MBRIF) accelerator program.

When it comes to enabling access to clean water for the masses, desalination -the process of converting seawater into drinking water- has become the go-to method worldwide. But in an ironical twist, it has been proven that desalination creates multiple negative impacts on the environment- these include, and are not limited to, hypersaline (or brine) water being pumped back into the water, the by-production of waste and toxic chemicals, energy-intensive processes, and desalination plants that are expensive to build and maintain. Offering an alternative solution that addresses all these issues in one go is UAE-based deeptech startup Manhat. "The technology developed at Manhat is meant to produce water sustainably from open water surfaces by trapping the evaporated water mimicking the natural water cycle with zero carbon footprint and zero brine rejection," explains Dr. Saeed Alhassan, founder and CTO of Manhat. "We are thus focusing on patented "natural water distillation" technology for sustainable water solutions for irrigation on in-land and floating farms. Our commitment is rooted in the urgent need to combat water scarcity and ensure food security in the MENA region and globally, reduce carbon emissions, and protect marine ecosystems from the harmful effects of brine discharge caused by existing desalination technologies."

Dr. Alhassan launched Manhat in Abu Dhabi in 2019 and was later joined by his co-founder Vishnu Vijayan Pillai. In 2023, the startup took its first step towards international expansion by opening an office in Australia. And while Manhat will certainly continue to eye global impact, the initial inspiration to create its technology was one that was "deeply personal" and rooted in the UAE's story, notes Dr. Alhassan. "As an Emirati who grew up during the UAE's early development, I always understood the importance of water in the region," he shares. "This understanding became a lifelong mission in 2012 when I watched a documentary about the global water crisis. Motivated by this, I envisioned a solution that doesn't require electricity or other intermediate steps. Manhat's technology leverages natural processes for water production, providing a sustainable alternative to conventional desalination, which demands significant capital investment, generates carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions, and harms aquatic ecosystems through brine discharge. It was therefore born from a desire to address the water scarcity challenges through sustainable water solutions."

Source: Manhat

So how exactly does Manhat's solution work? Well, for starters, it negates the dependence on finite energy resources and electricity by leveraging the power of the sun instead. Its easily deployable device uses solar energy to heat up the seawater, following which the water vapor is condensed to create clean and drinkable water. Notably, this device can be used not only for agricultural purposes but is customizable for industrial uses and human consumption as well. "Our floating devices are scalable and adaptable, designed for diverse environments such as coastlines and artificial pools too," adds Manhat COO Pillai.

Here, a key point to note about Manhat is that it particularly targets floating farms- which are simply artificial farms built atop water bodies instead of land. This contemporary method of farming has been known to be environmentally favorable owing to the fact that it encourages efficient use of land, addresses food security concerns and is entirely self-sufficient in terms of energy intensiveness. In fact, as per a 2023 study released on India-based global market research and consultancy platform The Brainy Insights, the global floating farms market is all set to be valued at $14.9 billion by 2033, at an impressive compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.7%. Tapping into the opportunities presented by this sector is Manhat. "Our technology also offers a fully integrated solution for floating farms, providing a significant competitive advantage," Pillai continues. "Manhat's floating devices are particularly advantageous for smallholder farms using artificial pools for water storage, which often experience water loss due to evaporation or store wastewater. By deploying our devices in these settings, we can produce fresh water, improve water management, and support sustainable farming practices. These factors, along with our low environmental impact, set us apart from competitors and position Manhat as a leading solution for addressing water challenges globally."

Manhat has developed the world's first water technology that can be integrated to provide floating farm solutions. Source: Manhat

Owing to the novel nature of Manhat's technology, it has already been patented and granted in 18 countries, including the UAE, UK, USA, India, China, and Japan. "Currently, we are at a pre-revenue stage, but our technology has a strong commercialization potential," adds Pillai. "Our primary revenue model involves selling water-producing floating units to farmers and farming companies to provide them with sustainable irrigation solutions. Additionally, we plan to establish partnerships with governments and desalination companies to license our technology, enabling sustainable coastline irrigation and brine recycling."

Now, so far, Manhat has certainly been successful in gaining the trust of government-backed entities. In the last few years, it has raised US$200,000 in equity-free funding, as bothf grants and cash prizes, from institutions such as the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development, Sharjah Entrepreneurship Centre , Ma'an Abu Dhabi, and the Expo Live Innovation Program. "We've also received cash prizes from the TFF Challenge 2022 (an agri-food-tech innovation challenge led by the United Nations' Food and Agriculture Organization and the UAE Ministry of Climate Change and Environment) and the C3 Impact Accelerator Program," Dr. Alhassan shares. "These funds have been critical to advancing our water technology and moving forward with its development and deployment."

Indeed, a key enabler in this regard for Manhat has also been the MBRIF Innovation Accelerator Program. As such, the team at Manhat now remain optimistic that the program could set things up for Manhat's future ambitions. "The MBRIF program aligns perfectly with our goals of growth and innovation," Pillai says. "By providing access to a robust network of industry experts, mentors, angel investors and government-backed resources, the MBRIF enhances the growth potential of innovative startups like ours. This support will now allow us to further accelerate our technology development and contribute to shaping the future of the UAE's economy in line with the nation's vision for sustainable growth!"