The Inaugural Episode Of The DCODED Podcast By Dubai-Based PR agency DVerse Features Sandbox CEO Sebastien Borget

Hosted by DVerse founder and CEO Dina Mattar, the DCODED podcast will feature some of the most prominent individuals who are making a mark in the Web3 space.

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Dubai-based public relations and communications services provider DVerse has launched the first episode of its podcast show, DCODED. Hosted by DVerse founder and CEO Dina Mattar, the podcast will feature some of the most prominent individuals who are making a mark in the Web3 space.

The inaugural episode features Sebastien Borget, co-founder and CEO of The Sandbox, a crypto and blockchain game platform, and President of Blockchain Game Alliance, an organization committed to promoting blockchain within the game industry.

Having partnered with renowned brands such as sporstwear company Adidas and Hollywood animated movie franchise The Smurfs, as well as American rapper Snoop Dogg, The Sandbox was built upon a vision to create a user-generated platform that enables players themselves to become creators.

In this episode, Borget delves into how he first ventured into the world of blockchain-based games over a decade ago, when the concept of buying digital assets from a marketplace outside the game was largely unheard of.Borget also tells Mattar how he's come to build a platform that "lets you be who you want to be" on the metaverse. He also spoke of how he intends to make his enterprise accessible to everyone by offering services such as hosting weddings in the metaverse, to increasing its four million plus active users through content, educational platforms and more.

Watch the full episode to find out how the co-founder aims to localize the metaverse for diverse cultures and communities across the globe!

Entrepreneurs

