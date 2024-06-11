Get All Access for $5/mo

Cairo-Headquartered Fintech Valu Launches Its Payment Program For Luxury Purchases - Ulter Ulter has the highest credit limit in the country, and offers flexible repayment plans spanning up to 60 months with no down payment, subject to the financed amount.

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

Valu, a Cairo-headquartered fintech offering comprehensive financial solutions, has launched Ulter, a payment program for customers looking to invest in high-value products.

Ulter is designed to cater to the growing demand for flexible and convenient payment solutions for high value transactions across luxury goods, furniture, home finishing, travel, automotive, and marine transport, along with more lifestyle-enabling products and services.

It has the highest credit limit in the country, and offers flexible repayment plans spanning up to 60 months with no down payment, subject to the financed amount.

In conjunction with Ulter's launch, Valu has partnered with top-tier merchants in the luxury space.

Walid Hassouna, CEO of Valu, commented that Ulter empowers customers to pay for high-value purchases without compromising their financial goals. "With an emphasis on flexibility and personalized customer care, Ulter will facilitate a worry-free ownership experience," he says. "This program, where financial accessibility meets unparalleled craftsmanship and exclusive services to redefine lifestyle-enabling experiences, is a testament to our dedication to consistently exceeding our customers' expectations through its carefully selected luxury brand partners and across Valu's vast network, effectively elevating their overall experience. Ulter is a key step towards driving innovative solutions and providing end-to-end, customer-centric solutions that speak directly to luxury enthusiasts."

The launch event, titled "Echoes of Luxury: Past Wonders Inspiring Modern Opulence," was held in collaboration with CulturVator by Art D'Egypte, at the Djoser Pyramid, an archaeological site in the Saqqara necropolis in Egypt. The event was attended by Angela Missoni, President of Missoni; Wafaa Hendawi, Brand Ambassador of Baccarat; Marcus Jocher from Christofle; Katiuscia Di Martino and Mehdi Benbrahim from Tiffany & Co, globally renowned curator Giovanna Cicutto, and others.

Valu is known for its comprehensive financial solutions, including U, a buy-now, pay-later (BNPL) solution that provides customizable financing plans for up to 60 months across more than 6,500 points of sale and over 2,000 websites and apps. Valu also offers investment products, an instant cash redemption program, savings solutions, and a financing solution to facilitate the purchase of high value items in the luxury space through the AZ Valu fund and EFG Hermes ONE, Sha2labaz, Akeed, and Ulter, respectively. In addition, Valu offers business-to-business solutions through Valu Business. Recentlu, Valu introduced its prepaid and credit cards in collaboration with Visa.

