Former Doha Bank CEO Dr. Raghavan Seetharaman On Harnessing The Power Of Fintech We feature some of the regional and international fintech industry experts, startups, and investors who attended the Dubai Fintech Summit held in Dubai in May 2023.

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Launched under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed Al Maktoum, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance of the UAE, and Deputy Ruler of Dubai, the inaugural edition of the Dubai Fintech Summit (DFS) that ran from May 8-9, 2023, organized by UAE-based onshore financial hub Dubai International Financial Center (DIFC), managed to congregate regional and international fintech industry experts, startups, and investors in one place to discuss the future of financial technology.

Speaking with Entrepreneur Middle East at the DFS, former Doha Bank CEO Dr. Raghavan Seetharaman said, "So much is happening in terms of global finance and tecnology is playing a pivotal role because it converges with business, and unless you really find yourself in that technological world, you cannot do business."

Check out our video to hear more of what Dr. Seetharaman had to say.

Related: Bharat Founders Partner Maanav Sagar Suggests Growth Strategies For The UAE Fintech Sector

Wavy Line
Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Related Topics

Finance Dubai middle east UAE FinTech

Most Popular

See all
Chevron Right
Science & Technology

How AI Is Transforming the Accounting Industry — and What the Future Will Look Like

It's time to harness the power of AI and transform bookkeeping.

By Matt Bontrager
Management

5 Easy Things You Can Do to Boost Company Morale

Little things add up over time — Here's what you can do to make someone's day a little better in the workplace.

By ReadWrite.com
Starting a Business

Ask Marc | Free Business Advice Session with the Co-Founder of Netflix

Get free business advice during our next Ask Marc, live Q&A, on 6/21/23 at 3 p.m. EDT. You don't want to miss it—send in your questions now.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Leadership

The Return to Office Movement is Causing a Mental Health Crisis. Employers Are Part of The Problem — But They Can Be Part of The Solution.

Employee mental health substantially worsened with the return to office demands, and it's causing disengagement and low morale. The solution demanded by employees is the answer.

By Gleb Tsipursky
Business News

'I'm Not a Very Good Businessman': Kevin Costner Is Risking a Ton of His Own Money on New Project

The "Yellowstone" star discussed how he bankrolled his new epic movies — and his accountant isn't happy.

By Dan Bova
Business News

Burger King Is Making Major Changes to 2 Fan-Favorite Menu Items in an Attempt to Combat Inflation

The company's largest franchisor is making some not-so-beloved changes in an attempt to offset labor and commodity inflation.

By Emily Rella