We feature some of the regional and international fintech industry experts, startups, and investors who attended the Dubai Fintech Summit held in Dubai in May 2023.

Launched under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed Al Maktoum, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance of the UAE, and Deputy Ruler of Dubai, the inaugural edition of the Dubai Fintech Summit (DFS) that ran from May 8-9, 2023, organized by UAE-based onshore financial hub Dubai International Financial Center (DIFC), managed to congregate regional and international fintech industry experts, startups, and investors in one place to discuss the future of financial technology.

Speaking with Entrepreneur Middle East at the DFS, former Doha Bank CEO Dr. Raghavan Seetharaman said, "So much is happening in terms of global finance and tecnology is playing a pivotal role because it converges with business, and unless you really find yourself in that technological world, you cannot do business."

Check out our video to hear more of what Dr. Seetharaman had to say.

