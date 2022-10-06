We Got Funded: Dubai-Based Eat App Concludes A US$11 Million Series B Round

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Eat App, a Dubai-based global restaurant reservations platform, has concluded an US$11 million series B round in order to progress with its global expansion as in-person dining fully recovers post-COVID19 pandemic.

Having raised $5 million at the start of the pandemic in February 2020, Eat App has now fully concluded its Series B round by securing additional $6 million.

The funds were raised from MEVP, 500 Startups, Derayah VC, Dallah Albaraka, Ali Zaid Al Quraishi & Brothers Company, Rasameel Investment Company, with participation from existing investors.

The whole Series B funds will be used for product development to restaurants and hospitality operators digitize, manage and optimize guest experience. The reason for this is the post-pandemic adoption of digital tools in the hospitality industry which has caused Eat App's growth to grow 350% from 2021.

Founded by Nezar Kadhem and David Feuillard in 2015, Eat App is now headquartered in Dubai, and it serves customers in 63 countries globally.

Kadhem explains that raising the latest funds has required being more tactical and targeting private equity and strategic investors as well as traditional VC funds. "There are strong network effects in the region, so it's crucial to maintain a strong network. Our existing investors like MEVP, 500 startups were extremely helpful partners at growing our network," he says.

His main piece of advice for other entrepreneurs are to be aware of the timing. "Raise at a time when the business is growing at the fastest pace not when you need the money, and be prepared by building a data room, tweaking the pitch deck and practicing. Do the heavy lifting first. This will reduce the time greatly spent on fundraising rather than adjusting on the fly."

With the new funds, Kadhem plans to invest in the product, develop a strong product market fit, and then focus on the team. "We will look closely at the reinventing the organization," Kadhem says. "I'd advise all entrepreneurs to take the opportunity to make sure that they have the right people executing the right things at the right pace. Set stretched goals that keep your organization focused."

