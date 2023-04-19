"We Got Funded!" Saudi Arabia-Based Fintech Savings Platform Hakbah Raises US$2 Million

Hakbah aims to optimally serve customers seeking to save in an innovative, accessible manner, with a social impact.

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

Hakbah

Saudi Arabia-based fintech savings platform Hakbah has raised its first round of institutional capital.

In a pre-Series A round worth US$ 2 million, Hakbah got support from Dubai-based venture capital firms Global Ventures and Aditum Investment Management. The funding follows approval granted by the Saudi Central Bank (SAMA).

The investment will be used to accelerate Hakbah's presence in Saudi Arabia, improve its user journey, and enhance its savings engine algorithm.

"Savings are an important pillar of the Financial Sector Development Program and increasing them is a key focus for Saudi Vision 2030," said Naif AbuSaida, founder of Hakbah, in a statement. "Hakbah will play a key role in supporting this goal by widening its savings offering and partnerships for employees, gig-workers, students, housewives, and many others."

Noor Sweid, Managing Partner of Global Ventures, added, "While savings groups are the most popular form of alternative borrowing for unbanked groups in emerging economies, various pain points still define the user experience. These include inefficiencies in identifying and managing savings groups, to a lack of transparency, flexibility and consistency in payments. Hakbah is stepping in to digitize the $6 billion rotating savings and credit association (ROSCA) market in Saudi Arabia, and the wider region."

AbuSaida founded Hakbah after noticing a savings crisis in the MENA region where, for example in Saudi Arabia, 70% of Saudis do not have emergency savings and the household savings rate averaging 1.6% only.

Hakbah reports that its organic growth in 2022 was over 20x, as it helped 18,000 customers save over $35 million. Hakbah strengthens financial inclusion via social savings, and this value proposition has driven unprecedented demand from 120,000 active, verified and ready-to-serve customers on its platform.

Hakbah's platform provides access to finance via savings in a legal and digital way, elevating traditional savings behavior, enabling users to save for purpose; and increasing financial inclusion and literacy. It builts upon the concept of savings groups that are a popular savings behavior in over 60 countries worldwide.

