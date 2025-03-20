You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Global tech company Yango Group has launched Yango Ventures, a corporate venture fund designed to empower promising startups across LATAM, Sub-Saharan Africa, MENAP, and other high-growth regions of the company's presence.

With an initial fund of US$20 million, Yango Ventures aims to foster local innovation by providing capital, expertise, and access to Yango's global network, helping startups scale and drive meaningful impact in their communities.



Yango Ventures will focus on early-stage startups, from Seed to Series B, in the O2O (online-to-offline), B2B SaaS, and fintech sectors.



Led by a board of industry experts, Yango Ventures will support tech-driven solutions that promote digitalization and economic development.



Beyond funding, Yango Group will provide mentorship, networking opportunities, and partnerships with educational institutions to nurture future entrepreneurs.



"We're more than a tech company; we are an ecosystem committed to empowering entrepreneurs worldwide. At Yango Group, we believe that technology is not just about innovation — it's a catalyst for tangible progress. Through Yango Ventures, we're sharing our expertise and network to help startups scale, thrive, and drive meaningful change in their communities. Our mission is simple: let people grow with us. By supporting local talent with the right tools and resources, we aim to foster sustainable business growth and contribute to resilient, inclusive economies across the globe," says Daniil Shuleyko, CEO of Yango Group.

