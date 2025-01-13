You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

At the Dubai Financial Market (DFM), Aramex announced a voluntary conditional cash offer from Q Logistics Holding, a wholly-owned indirect subsidiary of Abu Dhabi's ADQ Development Holding (ADQ), to acquire up to 100% of the issued and paid-up share capital of the company.

In a mandatory notice with DFM, Amanda Dahdah, Governance Officer and Board Secretary of Aramex, has written that the "matter will be presented to the company's Board of Directors and the required procedures will be followed in accordance with the decision of the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Securities and Commodities Authority No. (18 /R.M) of 2017 regarding the Rules of Acquisition and Merger of Public Joint Stock Companies."

Q Logistics Holding does not currently hold a stake in Aramex, but its associate, Abu Dhabi Ports Company (owned 75.42% by ADQ), holds 22.69% of the company's shares.

As per Reuters, the offer could value the logistics firm at AED4.39 billion (US$1.2 billion).

Aramex shareholders, excluding Abu Dhabi Ports Company, who decide to accept the offer will receive AED3 in cash for each of their shares.

The offer price represents an attractive 33% premium to the last traded share price of AED2.25 on January 9, 2025 and 35% premium to one-month volume weighted average price (VWAP) of AED2.23 per share.

ADQ is an active global sovereign investor with a focus on critical infrastructure and supply chains. Its expanding portfolio includes companies across core sectors of the economy, including energy and utilities, transport and logistics, food and agriculture and healthcare and life science. Transport and logistics is one of ADQ's four priority clusters and includes significant assets such as Abu Dhabi Ports Company, Etihad Airways, Abu Dhabi Airports Company, Etihad Rail Company, Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, Q Mobility.

