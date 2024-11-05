Building Beyond Borders: Ohana Development's Vision for a Global Legacy

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Abu Dhabi's real estate sector exemplifies the emirate's forward-thinking vision and rapid transformation. The city boasts a blend of modernity with cultural heritage, featuring several landmarks and prestigious neighbourhoods that sets new standards in luxury living, offering residents exclusive waterfront properties and world-class amenities. This dynamic market thrives on the innovation of developers who prioritise exclusivity, contemporary design, and exceptional lifestyle offerings.

In recent years, there has been a significant increase in demand for luxury residences, with discerning investors and homeowners seeking properties that offer both aesthetic appeal and functionality in prime, scenic locations. This surge is reflected in the substantial growth of residential transactions, which saw an 83% year-on-year increase last year in 2023, totalling 11,200 units sold. Developers responded to this demand by launching over 1,900 units, bringing the total to approximately 301,700 units by Q2 2024, to meet the growing appetite for high-end living spaces. This trend underscores Abu Dhabi's emergence as a leading destination for luxury real estate investment.

Amidst this competitive landscape, Ohana Development has emerged as a transformative force, redefining luxury living with its state-of-the-art projects. Specialising in the conceptualisation, design, and construction of premium developments, Ohana crafts remarkable properties that blend sophistication with exclusivity. Being the biggest attainable Private Luxury Developer, with a focus on prime locations, Ohana has amassed a portfolio that includes units, and multiple villa communities, each designed to offer a unique lifestyle experience. Standout developments like the Elie Saab Waterfront by Ohana, Ohana Villas featuring ELIE SAAB Maison collection, Ohana Hills, and Ohana by the Sea highlight the brand's commitment to creating homes that are both refined and distinctive, providing a sense of place that resonates with clients in the UAE and beyond.

At the helm of this growth is Mustafa El Sammak, the visionary Chief Operating Officer of Ohana Development. El Sammak's journey to distinction has been marked by strategic decisions and an unwavering commitment to innovation. Born in 1988, he brought his civil engineering expertise and entrepreneurial spirit to the real estate industry, co-founding three engineering investment firms across different countries before the age of 30. His strategic insight and determination led him to join Ohana Development's board of directors in 2018, where he quickly became instrumental in guiding the company through turbulent times. As Chief Development Officer, he expanded Ohana's reach to new markets, including the United States and the UAE, marking a pivotal turning point in the company's trajectory.

In 2020, El Sammak spearheaded one of Ohana's most significant ventures and acquisitions in the UAE, underscoring his bold, risk-taking approach that transformed Ohana into a formidable player on the global real estate stage. His leadership is driven by the belief that luxury real estate should go beyond creating properties— it should evoke a sense of comfort and belonging within the community, embody innovative, tailored design, and redefine luxury in a way that welcomes everyone. 'Joining Ohana was like joining a family,' he says, noting how this ethos has shaped the company culture and fuelled its growth. For El Sammak, real estate is more than a transaction; it's about fostering a sense of belonging among employees, clients, and communities.

By 2022, El Sammak took on the role of Chief Operating Officer, where his innovative approach to sales and marketing propelled Ohana's global annual sales to over $800 million. Under his leadership, the company has tripled its value in just five years, transforming from a regional developer into a globally recognised brand.EL Sammak envisions Ohana as a world-leading developer, setting new standards for luxury that is both exclusive, offering attainable luxury products that create timeless, world-class destinations.

Ohana is redefining luxury real estate by staying true to core values that prioritise customer centricity, family values, and the concept of attainable luxury. Every project upholds the highest standards, with rigorous in-house control from design through construction, This ensures every development meets exacting standards, blending exclusivity with accessibility. Through its family-oriented approach and dedication to crafting world-class destinations, Ohana Development is building a legacy that enriches the lives of those who call its communities home, reshaping luxury real estate in the UAE and beyond.

