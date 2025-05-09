Khimji sits at the helm of not just one of the nation's biggest conglomerates but also over 150 years of the family-run business' legacy. But the weight of such a rare responsibility has only spurred her on to push the company towards greater milestones.

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

In 1870, decades before the nations of Oman and India as we know them today were formed (with the latter still in the early years of British occupation), during one of the many journeys made from their seaside hometown Mandvi in Gujarat, father-and-son merchants Ramdas Thackersay and Khimji Ramdas landed at the Port of Oman. The destination wasn't new to them- they'd often visited the coastal area of Muscat during their trade expeditions, which also included the East African trading hub Zanzibar (which, at the time, was ruled by the Sultan of Oman). However, that particular year, instead of making their way back to Mandvi, the duo decided to stay back at the Port of Oman- a decision that would eventually lead to the creation of the Khimji Ramdas Group, a family-run wholesale business house that completes 155 years of operations this year. Today, as the Group's fourth-generation Director, Kanan Khimji has taken on the mantle of carrying its legacy forward.

"The values of integrity, entrepreneurship, and community that are inherent in both Indian and Omani culture have had a profound influence on the ethos of Khimji Ramdas," Khimji says. "Our ancestors came to the shores of Oman in the 19th century as traders, and it was here they found not only opportunity, but also a sense of belonging. Oman has not just been our place of business - it has been our home. Over the decades, Oman has played a central role in shaping our family's identity. We've been fortunate to witness and contribute to the nation's incredible transformation. The values of humility, respect for heritage, and forward-thinking stewardship that define Omani society have guided us in both business and life. The trust and goodwill of the nation have been the bedrock of our success."

A portrait of Khimji Ramdas, who, along with his father Ramdas Thackersay, sailed to the shore of the Port of Oman in 1870 and set up the Khimji Ramdas Group. Source: Khimji Ramdas Group

To say that Khimji Ramdas Group has cemented itself as a centerpiece in Oman's growth as a nation wouldn't be an overstatement. Across four distinct sectors (or "Clusters", as the Khimji family refers to them) -lifestyle, consumer products, projects and logistics, and infrastructure- the Group operates 40 business verticals, 150 retail outlets, and 400 global and local brands. Among the hundreds of brands within its portfolio include: Netherlands-based SPAR International, one of the largest supermarket chains in the world which has more than 13,623 outlets in 48 countries; premium luxury and lifestyle name brands such as Swarovski, Chopard, Cartier, and Rolex (with the official Khimji's Watches store being recognized as an Official Rolex Retailer); office furniture, Qatar-based telecom and ICT services provider Ooredoo; Muscat-based events and catering company Helping Hands; health and wellness brand Kaya Skin Clinic (which has 23 branches across Oman, UAE and Saudi Arabia); Godrej & Khimji Middle East, a joint venture between Khimji Ramdas and Mumbai-based Indian conglomerate Godrej Group; and Middle East Fuji Khimji's LLC, joint venture between marine logistics firm Fuji Trading Japan and Khimji Ramdas. Other brands the Group operates cater towards end-to-end building and construction-related services and supply, shipping, defense, logistics, as well as travel solutions. Additionally, the group has shipping, commodities, and tourism operations in the UAE, and a prominent presence in India through strategic partnerships with Procter & Gamble, Rolex, Kellogg's, and Britannia.

"In terms of scale, our operations reach millions of consumers annually through our retail and fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) channels alone," Khimji adds. "We serve both the B2C and B2B segments and are increasingly expanding into digital platforms to enhance customer accessibility and engagement. We've seen consistent growth across several divisions- particularly in our Consumer Products, and Projects and Logistics Clusters. Our target markets remain anchored in Oman and the wider GCC, with select operations extending to India and other international markets through brand partnerships and exports. Our FMCG distribution and Retail businesses remain among our most significant contributors in terms of revenue, thanks to longstanding relationships with global principals and a deep understanding of regional consumer behavior. Meanwhile, our Infrastructure and Projects verticals are key drivers of strategic growth aligned with national development goals."

In addition to her role as the Director of KRGroup, Khimji serves on the school management committee at Indian School Wadi Kabir International, and also supports educational initiatives in Oman and abroad, with a focus on expanding access to learning opportunities, particularly for young women and underserved communities. Source: Khimji Ramdas Group

Indeed, in honoring the Group's birthplace, Khimji Ramdas Group's vision has eventually also become aligned with Oman's Vision 2040- its government's national roadmap for the economic and social development of the Sultanate of Oman from 2021 to 2040. "The journey of Khimji Ramdas is, in many ways, a reflection of Oman's own growth story," Khimji notes. "From being part of the early days of commerce to actively supporting national development initiatives, our trajectory has paralleled the country's rise as a diversified and knowledge-based economy. Supporting Vision 2040 is thus a key priority! Whether through employment and upskilling of Omani talent, investments in technology and logistics, or sustainability-driven initiatives, we are aligning our strategic goals with the national agenda. Our projects and logistics cluster plays a particularly prominent role in furthering Vision 2040, as it supports infrastructure development, logistics efficiency, and global trade integration. Additionally, our consumer products and retail arms foster youth engagement, entrepreneurship, and digital commerce, which are core pillars of the Vision."

But while it may be easy to be awed by the mammoth scale of the Group's operations and reach, it is also equally necessary to realize that at any given point in time over the past 150+ years, the responsibility of being at the forefront of the business has always been on one person's shoulders. It is here, however, that the advantages of a family-run business come to the limelight- for starters, one needn't look too far for inspiration and guidance. "Watching the generations before me lead with calm conviction and a service-first mindset has taught me the value of patience, empathy, and active listening," Khimji says. "Their ability to evolve without losing sight of our values helped me identify the balance I must strike between tradition and innovation. I have immense admiration for my father, uncles, and cousins, who have grown the business while ensuring it remains a pillar of trust within the community. Their foresight and integrity continue to inspire me every day. One lesson that continues to resonate through generations is: "Stay grounded, no matter how high you rise." This sense of humility, along with a deep respect for people at all levels of the organization, has been central to our family's leadership philosophy."

A Khimji Ramdas General Stores branch during the brand's early days in Oman.Source: Khimji Ramdas Group

But this isn't Khimji's first rodeo when it comes to working at the Group- since 2014, she has led its consumer products cluster, expanding its retail presence and strengthening brand partnerships. In fact, it was this particular role that first brought out Khimji's business acumen and foresightedness. "Retail expansion decisions are driven by consumer insights, market potential, and brand alignment with our values- we therefore look for partners who share our commitment to quality, sustainability, and long-term growth," she explains. "We also focus on understanding evolving customer preferences to keep our portfolio relevant and aspirational. During my tenure, I've contributed to the onboarding of several prestigious international brands and the expansion of our premium retail footprint, particularly in the luxury and lifestyle sectors. One initiative I'm particularly proud of is our expansion into digital retail and the successful integration of omnichannel experiences for some of our flagship brands. These steps are helping us future-proof the business while staying close to our consumers."

Describing her leadership style as "collaborative and adaptive," Khimji adds that taking up the baton as Director -the Group's first female one at that- has been an opportunity she has relished so far. "Carrying forward a 150-year-old legacy is both a responsibility and a privilege," she continues. "There is a sense of respect and duty that comes with being part of a business built over generations through resilience, foresight, and a commitment to values. Naturally, there are moments of pressure -especially when you are mindful of the reputation and trust the Khimji Ramdas name carries in the region- but I see it more as a challenge to be embraced than a burden to bear. I believe in empowering teams, encouraging innovation, and aligning tradition with modernity. And so, while I draw strength from the legacy that precedes me, I also remain firmly committed to shaping a future that is progressive, inclusive, and sustainable."

Now, Khimji's clarity in thought can, to a certain extent, be attributed to the culture ingrained within the Group. "The resilience and adaptability of our family business lie in our openness to change, structured succession planning, and respect for both heritage and innovation," Khimji explains. "We've built governance frameworks that support both family involvement and professional management, which has enabled us to evolve without disruption. As the first female leader, I've been supported by a culture that values merit, inclusivity, and progressive thinking. Our family has always believed in empowering individuals based on capability rather than convention, and that has been instrumental in sustaining our success across generations."

Kanan Khimji is the Director of Khimji Ramdas Group. Source: Khimji Ramdas Group

But if this company culture were to be visualized as a sturdy wall, then there have been two immovable bricks that have ensured its longevity: innovation and diversification. "Innovation to me is about solving real-world problems more effectively, and diversification is about building resilience through relevance- both concepts are non-negotiable factors at Khimji Ramdas," the Director explains. "Both are necessary to remain competitive and impactful in today's economy. At our Group, we encourage a culture of experimentation while staying rooted in our values. Innovation doesn't mean discarding tradition; it means enhancing it with better tools, smarter systems, and newer perspectives. We constantly ask ourselves how we can serve our customers and partners better - and the answers often lie at the intersection of technology, tradition, and trust."

But even as the Group's 155-year-old value system drive Khimji's goals for the future forward, it is also equally influenced by her own unique vision for what the Group could become. "The future of Khimji Ramdas lies in building a more digitally empowered, environmentally responsible, and globally connected business," Khimji declares. "We are investing in sustainability, digitization, and talent development to ensure we remain a future-ready organization. I hope to leave behind a legacy of transformation - one that honors our history while laying strong foundations for the next generation. Ultimately, I want our teams, our partners, and the communities we serve to feel that we've not only grown together but grown responsibly. That, for me, would be the greatest success."

Related: Timeless Craft: How Sustainability-Driven Goals Have Shaped 90 years of Khansaheb Group's Journey in the UAE