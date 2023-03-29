Cedars Pavilion Stages The Construction Innovation Network To Bridge The Gap Between Cyprus And The Arab World

The event saw the exhibitors got to present their latest offerings to the Arab world, with projects showcased including luxury residential apartments, hotel resorts, recreational projects, and mixed-use development projects.

Property developers from Cyprus got to interact with their peers in the Arab world at the Construction Innovation Network set up in the UAE by the Larnaca-based Cedars Pavilion on March 24-25, 2023 at the Radisson Blu Hotel in Dubai Media City.

The event saw the exhibitors got to present their latest offerings to the Arab world, with projects showcased including luxury residential apartments, hotel resorts, recreational projects, and mixed-use development projects.

Dr. George Mufarrij, Head of Cedars Pavilion.

Leading developers such as Edge Development, Limassol Greens, Platinum Properties Cyprus, 415 Development Ltd, Quality Group, Numai Real Estate, and others were present at the event. Also attending the event was Jason C. Jasonides, Deputy Mayor, Larnaca Municipality.

Commenting on the event, Jasonides said, "We are confident that we will see an investor growth for properties in Cyprus, and at the same time, we see Dubai and other Arab countries as a place to invest in as well."

Jason C. Jasonides, Deputy Mayor, Larnaca Municipality.

Dr. George Mufarrij, Head of Cedars Pavilion, said, "We want to build bridges between Cyprus and the Arab countries. As Cedars Pavilion, we want to build a strong relationship with these buyers on these visits, and we would like to welcome a delegation from here to visit Cyprus where we can showcase the latest project offerings."

