Dubai Chambers To Stage The Dubai Business Forum From November 1-2, 2023

The Dubai Business Forum is expected to create a dynamic platform that will boost engagement with key stakeholders and accelerate the growth of trade and investments.

Dubai Chambers has launched the Dubai Business Forum, a transformational two-day forum that will bring together key public and private sector stakeholders from across the globe, which will be held at the Madinat Jumeirah from November 1-2, 2023.

With the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, the event will be hosted under the theme, Shifting Economic Power: Dubai and the Future of Global Trade.

Previously known as the Global Business Forum (GBF), the Dubai Business Forum is set to play an instrumental role in achieving the objectives of the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33).

Announced in January 2023 by H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, D33's ambitious blueprint features 100 projects aimed at doubling the size of Dubai's economy over the coming decade and consolidating the emirate's position among the top three global cities worldwide.

"Shaping the future requires concerted efforts, and we remain fully dedicated to enhancing the competitiveness of Dubai's economy in line with the vision of the emirate's wise leadership," said H.E. Abdul Aziz Abdulla Al Ghurair, Chairman of Dubai Chambers. "The launch of the Dubai Business Forum underlines our commitment to facilitating opportunities for business growth and investment in the emirate and beyond while paving the way for businesses to leverage the opportunities of Dubai's ambitious D33 economic agenda."

Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah, President and CEO of Dubai Chambers, said, "The forum will bring together key stakeholders from around the world to engage in networking, explore partnerships, and forge significant deals. This landmark event is set to further strengthen Dubai's reputation as a leading economic capital and empower the global business community to shape a more prosperous future. We look forward to hosting inspiring interactive discussions that will open new horizons for growth in business, trade, and investments."

Dubai Chambers has identified four key pillars that will form the basis of the event's agenda: globalization, foreign direct investment, digital transformation, and emerging markets.

"Our carefully curated agenda is designed to ensure participants maximize their time together by focusing on topics that will play a fundamental role in transforming business for the future," Lootah explained. "This innovative event will unite key public and private sector stakeholders from across the globe to engage in networking opportunities, explore new partnerships, and forge significant deals."

Key national figures who will be sharing valuable insights include H.E. Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri, UAE Minister of Economy, H.E. Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Managing Director and CEO of the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), H.E. Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Group Chairman and CEO of DP World, H.E. Helal Saeed Al Marri, Director General of the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism, H.E. Khalfan Belhoul, CEO of the Dubai Future Foundation; H.E. Issam Kazim, CEO of the Dubai Corporation for Tourism and Commerce Marketing (DCTCM), H.E. Hamed Ali, CEO of the Dubai Financial Market and CEO of Nasdaq Dubai, and Hadi Badri, CEO of the Dubai Economic Development Corporation.

The distinguished lineup of private sector speakers includes Shamsa Al Falasi, CEO of Citibank, Ronaldo Mouchawar, Vice President of Amazon Middle East and North Africa, Khatija Haque, Chief Economist and Head of Research at Emirates NBD, Prof. Ian Goldin, Professor of Globalisation and Development at the University of Oxford, Jane Prokop, Executive Vice President, Small and Medium Enterprises at Mastercard, Deepak Bagla, President of the World Association of Investment Promotion Agencies (WAIPA), Ted Souder, Former Senior Executive at Google, Jean-Claude Trichet, Former President of the European Central Bank, Kathy Xiaosi Gong, Founder and CEO of Oneness Labs, Rashed Ali Al Ansari, Group CEO of Al Ansari Financial Services, Noor Sweid, Managing Partner at Global Ventures, Brett Armitage, Chief Commercial Officer of Kerzner International, Daniel Susskind, speaker and author on the future of work and visiting professor at King's College London, Badr Jafar, CEO of Crescent Enterprises and Special Representative for Business and Philanthropy at COP28, Richad Soundardjee, CEO for UAE and Egypt at China International Capital Corporation (CICC), and Salem Al Shamsi, Vice President of Global Markets at Dubai Chambers.

The event is aligned with Dubai Chambers' strategic objectives of attracting international business and investments to the emirate, supporting the global expansion of Dubai-based companies in targeted markets, and further enhancing Dubai's favorable business environment.

