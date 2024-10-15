The Sustainability and Innovation Centre stands as a testament to the UAE's commitment to a sustainable and innovative future.

Nestled within the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park in Dubai, the Sustainability and Innovation Centre stands as a testament to the UAE's commitment to a sustainable and innovative future. Established by Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), this centre is a global incubator for innovation in the energy and water sectors. It plays a pivotal role in supporting the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050 and the Dubai Net Zero Carbon Emissions Strategy 2050, aiming for 100% clean energy production capacity from clean energy sources by mid-century.



A Vision for Sustainability

The Sustainability and Innovation Centre is dedicated to advancing sustainable energy solutions and showcases Dubai's commitment to green initiatives. Its mission is to drive innovation in clean technology through knowledge sharing, capacity building, and investment in new solutions. By focusing on skill development, the Centre nurtures the next generation of local innovators in clean technology.

As an educational hub, the Centre hosts events, conferences, seminars, and workshops to enhance knowledge and facilitate idea exchange among various sectors. It also builds strong partnerships with local and international schools, universities, startups, and companies to advance research and innovation in clean technology. Programs like the CleanTech Connect bring together experts to share knowledge and foster collaborations.



The Sustainability and Innovation Centre has several core objectives that guide its operations:

Promoting Innovation: The Centre showcases the latest advancements in clean and renewable energy, highlighting Dubai's green initiatives and serving as a global model for sustainable development.

The Centre showcases the latest advancements in clean and renewable energy, highlighting Dubai's green initiatives and serving as a global model for sustainable development. Skill Development: By nurturing local talent, the Centre aims to develop the next generation of innovators in clean technology. This includes providing professional certification programs in collaboration with global certification bodies, focusing on solar and renewable energies, sustainability, and energy efficiency.

By nurturing local talent, the Centre aims to develop the next generation of innovators in clean technology. This includes providing professional certification programs in collaboration with global certification bodies, focusing on solar and renewable energies, sustainability, and energy efficiency. Educational Hub: Hosting events, conferences, seminars, and workshops, the Centre acts as a catalyst for learning and knowledge exchange. It regularly organizes conferences and workshops in partnership with various industry entities to discuss and promote sustainable practices.

Hosting events, conferences, seminars, and workshops, the Centre acts as a catalyst for learning and knowledge exchange. It regularly organizes conferences and workshops in partnership with various industry entities to discuss and promote sustainable practices. Collaborative Efforts: The Centre builds strong partnerships with local and international schools, universities, startups, and companies. These collaborations aim to advance research and innovation in the field of clean technology. Initiatives like the CleanTech Innovators Programme showcase cutting-edge technologies from pioneering industries and universities.



The Sustainability and Innovation Centre is not just a facility; it is a symbol of Dubai's dedication to leading in clean energy innovation. The Centre spans four floors and covers an area of 4,355 square meters, standing 88 meters tall. Open to visitors of all ages, including students, families, businesspeople, and professionals, the Centre offers a plethora of engaging and educational activities:

Interactive Exhibits: Explore the latest innovations in clean energy technologies, with displays that use drones, holograms, and interactive experiences. Virtual Tours: Using Metaverse technology, embark on a virtual journey through the Solar Park's development phases. Panoramic Views: Enjoy stunning, unobstructed views of the expansive Solar Park.

Since its inception, the Centre has achieved numerous significant milestones. One of the most notable is attaining LEED Platinum status, with a remarkable score of 101 out of 110 in the first quarter of 2020. This distinction makes it the only government building worldwide to exceed 100 points in the new construction category in 2020.

The Centre received high marks in several key areas: water efficiency, indoor environmental quality, energy efficiency, and innovation in design. It implements advanced sustainable practices, such as harvesting rainwater and treating greywater on-site. The building reduces energy consumption by approximately 24% even without integrating renewable energy sources. Impressively, 100% of its annual energy consumption is met through on-site renewable energy production systems, including Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BIPV), a PV Solar Plant, and a Solar Hot Water System.

In terms of water conservation, the building saves 50% of its water usage across all fixtures. Additionally, 24% of the building materials were manufactured locally, supporting local industries and reducing the carbon footprint associated with transportation.

The Centre's exceptional performance in sustainable practices has earned it the highest global score for a public assembly building in the new construction category. Objectives and Impact The Centre's dedication to education and innovation extends to its engagement with the community, particularly the youth. It hosts various summer programs and camps for school students. These programs aim to foster a culture of sustainability and innovation among the younger generation.

The Centre also organizes several contests and competitions designed to encourage students and youth to innovate, especially in the field of renewable and clean energy. Notable competitions include the Young Inspirers Contest and the CleanTech Hackathon, both of which provide platforms for young minds to develop and showcase their innovative solutions to contemporary environmental challenges.



The Sustainability and Innovation

Centre is the first and largest government center to receive the 'Done by Youth' seal from the Federal Youth Authority, recognizing its commitment to engaging and empowering young people in the field of sustainability.

Through its comprehensive educational programs, innovative initiatives, and interactive visitor experiences, the Centre not only highlights Dubai's advancements in clean energy but also inspires a global audience to embrace sustainable practices. As it continues to expand its research capabilities and foster international collaborations, the Centre remains a pivotal player in the global effort to combat climate change and promote sustainable development.

This article was originally published on Lucidity Insights, a partner of Entrepreneur Middle East in developing special reports on the Middle East and Africa's tech and entrepreneurial ecosystems.