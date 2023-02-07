Four Ways Business Leaders Can Develop A Growth Mindset In Their Teams

Everyone who works for you will be affected by your attitude; therefore, it's important to keep an eye on your mental health to prevent drifting into toxic terrain.

By Oweis Zahran

If I want my company to be successful, which of course I do, the first step is for me to be an effective leader. After all, the agenda is set by the leader, who also assigns responsibilities to other members of the team, and also ranks the work that needs to be done. They are probably going to come to me for advice, comfort, and criticism. Therefore, it is crucial for all leaders to be mindful of their attitude at work. Your mindset will influence the tone and attitudes of everyone in the office- for better or worse.

We all try to be optimistic, but sometimes, it's not always possible. Your mood may be negatively impacted by your day so far, or perhaps another source of stress outside of work is impairing your judgement. In either case, you need to be careful not to bring that stress to work, particularly if you want your team to perform at its best.

It's easy to adopt an antagonized attitude at work, but as a leader, I must actively fight against it. Employees will remember my interactions with them for the rest of their workdays, and this will change how they engage with each other. The final word? Everyone who works for you will be affected by your attitude; therefore, it's important to keep an eye on your mental health to prevent drifting into toxic terrain. These negative views will gradually change the culture of your business and for worse.

Here are my favorite ways to help encourage a growth mindset at work:

1. FOCUS ON EMPLOYEE ENGAGEMENT If you want to create a solid corporate culture, employee engagement is key. Selling employees on the company's future vision, and, more crucially, doing so in a way that appeals to them is one strategy for increasing employee engagement. Your staff members will be more enthusiastic and involved in their work when they can see how their individual efforts contribute to the overall success of the business. On the other hand, the wrong attitude might discourage worker involvement. For example, if you have unrealistic expectations of your staff, they might totally stop having satisfaction with their work. They'll likely start giving the absolute bare minimum, since they'll start to realize that nothing they do will be good enough.

2. ALLOW FOR A CREATIVE SPACE The level of creativity among employees is frequently increased by company executives who value each employee's ideas. Employees will eventually stop taking risks and exercising their creative faculties if a leader adopts a negative or controlling attitude. Establishing an environment in which everyone feels acknowledged and valued is crucial in any company, because nobody wants to contribute new ideas if they're worried about being criticized or humiliated. Your staff will begin searching for methods to make you happy, rather than what is best for the business. This will stunt creativity and prevent the growth of your business.

3. BUILD AN ENVIRONMENT OF TRUST No matter what kind of work is done, trust is crucial in any company. Employees must have faith in their leaders to act in their best interests, and leaders must have faith in their teams to complete tasks in a timely and effective manner. According to studies, staff members who are more cynical are more likely to doubt their manager's plans. Additionally, people are more likely to have doubts about your motives, and wonder why you are making particular choices in the first place, which prevents them from seeing the whole picture. If the COVID-19 pandemic taught us anything, it's that trust in authority is essential, especially when changes are occurring. Building a positive, strong, and long-lasting workplace culture depends on your staff's ability to adapt and prosper, even in the face of change.

4. REINFORCE PERFORMANCE MOTIVATION One of the biggest factors in the overall performance of your company is your mindset. Consider this: whether it's in their personal or professional lives, employees look to their leaders amid challenging times. If you have a good working relationship with them, they will consider coming to you for support if they're having trouble with a task. Every interaction you have with your team is absolutely vital, because if you choose to scold an employee once, they may never ask you a question again. Reframing how you view obstacles and setbacks is among the best things you can do. One tip is to stop viewing setbacks as failures, and instead see them as chances for improvement. Never hold your staff accountable for unsuccessful business outcomes; rather, applaud them for being open to trying something new.

Finally, it's critical to support the growth of your staff members' mindsets. People who have a growth mindset believe they can improve their skills by working hard. Give feedback to your staff in a way that encourages development. Motivate them to keep learning and improving their abilities; you'll be amazed at the incredible outcomes you can obtain.

Oweis Zahran

CEO, OWS Auto

As a dynamic entrepreneur in the automotive industry, Oweis Zahran is the force behind launching innovative solutions in this sector in the Middle East. Born and educated in the USA, Oweis has a strong affinity to this region since his father set up businesses in the UAE under MZ Holdings in the early 90s. The Holding company’s 16 subsidiaries, in three continents, are primarily in the field of equipment supply, industrial manufacturing, automotive R&D, oil and gas as well as construction.

Before he joined University of Maryland as a business undergrad, Oweis was being mentored by his father and unlike other teenagers he was involved in major international business deals. This hands-on experience prepared him for a leadership role, which helped in the evolution and expansion of MZ Holdings’ B2C business. From setting up the largest auto remanufacturing unit in the UAE and expanding it to seven countries, to developing exclusive auto solutions with international celebrities, to launching a joint venture with the Government of Sharjah, Oweis, at the age of 28, manages three of its companies that include OWS Auto, Tatra Middle East and Transaxle ME.

As a serial entrepreneur, Oweis established Rafid Automotive Solutions in 2017 as a joint venture between Sharjah Asset Management and OWS Auto. Today Rafid operates diverse services that includes an accident reporting app, fleet of electric cars and provides vehicle emission testing to quick service and parts supply and more. In 2017, Oweis Zahran also launched Voltron Motors in the UAE and the US with Hollywood actor Tyrese Gibson, mostly known for his roles in The Fast and The Furious franchise. Customizing cars for corporates or individuals, Voltron Motors’ clientele range from Hollywood celebrities to corporate fleets to high profile people in the Middle East.

Oweis’s philanthropic endeavors match his business ambitions. The company runs a small yet significant operation of providing clean drinking water to families in Nigeria and Ghana. Established in 2015, with the collaboration of Nigerian ambassador to the UAE, H.E. Mohammed Gello, Oweis along with his brothers, have since established six drilling rigs in Africa.

