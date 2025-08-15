Future 100 – 2025: Be Recognized Among the UAE's Most Promising Companies

Prospective Future 100 - 2025 companies can apply or be nominated on the Future 100's official website.

The Future 100 initiative, a joint initiative between the Ministry of Economy and the Office of Government Development and the Future, is inviting UAE-based startups and scaleups to apply for its Future 100 - 2025 list of the 100 best UAE-based companies that contribute to enhancing the competitiveness of the country's future economy.

Prospective Future 100 - 2025 companies can apply or be nominated on the initivitve's official website here.

"Future 100 initiative is one of the most important initiatives supporting the country's efforts to expand the new economic sectors and encourage companies to invest in them," said H.E. Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri, UAE Minister of Economy.

H.E. Ohood bint Khalfan Al Roumi, UAE Minister of State for Government Development and the Future, added, "Future 100 initiative is a pivotal cornerstone in nurturing a dynamic economy and future-proofing the UAE."

