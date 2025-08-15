Future 100 – 2025: Be Recognized Among the UAE's Most Promising Companies Prospective Future 100 - 2025 companies can apply or be nominated on the Future 100's official website.

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Future 100

The Future 100 initiative, a joint initiative between the Ministry of Economy and the Office of Government Development and the Future, is inviting UAE-based startups and scaleups to apply for its Future 100 - 2025 list of the 100 best UAE-based companies that contribute to enhancing the competitiveness of the country's future economy.

Prospective Future 100 - 2025 companies can apply or be nominated on the initivitve's official website here.

"Future 100 initiative is one of the most important initiatives supporting the country's efforts to expand the new economic sectors and encourage companies to invest in them," said H.E. Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri, UAE Minister of Economy.

H.E. Ohood bint Khalfan Al Roumi, UAE Minister of State for Government Development and the Future, added, "Future 100 initiative is a pivotal cornerstone in nurturing a dynamic economy and future-proofing the UAE."

Apply for a chance to become a FUTURE 100 company in the UAE.

Related: Future 100 Unveils the Prestigious Future 100 - List 2024 of the UAE's Most Promising, Scalable, and Impactful Companies
Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Growth Strategies

Future 100 – 2025: Be Recognized Among the UAE's Most Promising Companies

Prospective Future 100 - 2025 companies can apply or be nominated on the Future 100's official website.

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff
Finance

"We Got Funded!" Professional.me Raises US$3.1 Million to Power the Future of Hiring

With this new round of funding, Professional.me will expand its engineering team, strengthen its network of data and research partnerships, and scale platform access to more employers across EMEA and beyond.

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff
Marketing

How Apple and Uber Create Messages That Don't Feel Phony-Baloney

A company's marketing message is its calling card -- make sure yours always rings true.

By Christine Alemany
Technology

Lyvely and RAK DAO Launch Region's First Digital Creator Trade License

The license will empower content creators, influencers, streamers, educators, and digital entrepreneurs to formally register their creator businesses under UAE jurisdiction, granting them access to the full suite of business, residency, and banking infrastructure.

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff
Business News

Study Reveals American Trust Crisis With Government, Business and the Media

In an increasingly divisive and volatile world, entrepreneurs must focus on building a culture of trust.

By Christine Alemany