Operating at The Esplanade, Panorama Mall, Al-Faisal University, 1364 Mall, and Al Faisaliah Mall, Go Greek Yogurt is redefining mindful indulgence in the Kingdom.

The Go Greek Yogurt experience has officially arrived in Saudi Arabia, offering a fresh approach to dessert, wellness, and lifestyle in a country that increasingly embraces wholesome culinary trends. Operating at The Esplanade, Panorama Mall, Al-Faisal University, 1364 Mall, and Al Faisaliah Mall, Go Greek Yogurt is redefining mindful indulgence in the Kingdom.

Renowned for its nutrient-rich menu and premium ingredients, Go Greek Yogurt serves fresh and frozen Greek yogurt with an array of wholesome toppings. "We focus on every detail—from the ingredients we source to the experience we create," says Tanja Subotic, co-founder. "Each visit should feel like stepping into the heart of Greece."

By merging delicious flavors with the wisdom of the Mediterranean lifestyle, Go Greek Yogurt goes beyond dessert—it's a cultural moment that connects people, celebrates authenticity, and brings a taste of Europe to Saudi Arabia.

Founded in 2012 by David, Tanja, and Jonathan, Go Greek Yogurt blends their shared European heritage with a passion for authenticity, bringing the timeless flavors of Europe to the heart of California.

Go Greek was founded with a shared mission: to bring the timeless flavors of Europe to California while celebrating the essence of the Mediterranean lifestyle. More than just a yogurt brand, Go Greek embodies authenticity, mindful indulgence, and a commitment to quality.

