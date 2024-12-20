You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Tanja Subotic, co-founder of Go Greek Yogurt, has been a driving force behind the brand's philosophy, rooted in the Mediterranean lifestyle and the benefits of mindful eating. Inspired by her time living in Greece, Subotic infused the community-focused, health-conscious culture she experienced into a brand that champions well-being, tradition, and connection. Over the past 12 years, Go Greek Yogurt has flourished, serving more than 2 million portions annually. What began as a boutique concept in Beverly Hills has grown into a global movement promoting intentional living and healthy eating.

Go Greek Yogurt has garnered a loyal following that spans far beyond its origins, including Hollywood's elite. Celebrities such as Kim Kardashian, Jennifer Aniston, Gigi Hadid, Chris Hemsworth, and David Beckham are among its fans, drawn to the brand's commitment to quality and authenticity. Yet, its appeal is universal, resonating with anyone seeking a mindful approach to eating.

Subotic's vision for Go Greek Yogurt stems from her transformative experiences in Greece. "In Greece, food is more than sustenance—it's a way of life," she explains. Inspired by the mindfulness she witnessed in food preparation and consumption, Subotic sought to replicate the care, connection, and seasonality of Mediterranean eating in North America. "They eat not just for fuel but for life, and that passion is what I wanted to bring back."

This ethos is at the heart of Go Greek Yogurt's offerings, which artfully blend tradition with innovation. Each dish reflects the Mediterranean approach to eating, combining authentic flavors with high-quality ingredients sourced directly from Europe. "Our quality is non-negotiable," Subotic emphasizes. "It's the foundation of everything we do."

Building on its success in Beverly Hills, Go Greek Yogurt has expanded globally, thriving in the Middle East with three locations in Saudi Arabia and plans for 15 locations in the UAE, five in Doha, and additional outlets in Kuwait. In the United States, the brand is expanding within California and launching new locations in Florida, with eight across Miami, and in New York. Subotic and her founding partners have cultivated exponential growth by fostering strong relationships with franchise partners, ensuring the brand's ethos is preserved across markets.

Go Greek Yogurt has become synonymous with a way of life that celebrates balance, authenticity, and health. Through its global expansion, the brand remains steadfast in its mission to inspire others to live with intention and embrace the wisdom of the Mediterranean. "It's about more than what you eat—it's about how you live," Subotic concludes.

