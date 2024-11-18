You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

"We don't just compete— we overdeliver," says Malek Gedeon, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer at Gedeon Group, a Beirut-headquartered retail and distribution giant that celebrates its 75th anniversary this year.



The first sentence of our story reveals that Gedeon Group occupies a rather interesting position in the business matrix. It is both an established incumbent in the retail and

distribution sector that has stood a test of time ever since Michel Gedeon Senior (Malek's grandfather) started importing foreign luxury products to Lebanon in 1949, and a disruptive innovator whose relentless ambition is likely to change the industry's competitive patterns in the Middle East and Africa.



The latter stems from the winning mentality adopted by its current leadership team- apart from Malek, there are also the CEO Michel Gedeon and the Managing Director Tara Gedeon. "At Gedeon Group, our vision is clear: to become the number one fashion distribution and retail company across the Middle East and Africa," says Michel. "We are building an empire that bridges the gap between elite international fashion brands and emerging markets, enabling brands to scale rapidly with our longstanding expertise and providing millions of people globally with access to the latest international fashion trends."



The dynamic trio are leading a fashion retail and distribution company that represents over 50 global brands in more than 30 countries, including 70+ franchise stores and 200+ points of sale. "Year after year, we delivered double-digit growth, and 2024 marked a pinnacle with Puma Fastest Growing Partner and Aldo Best Development Partner awards, solidifying our position as the go-to distributor in complex markets," says Malek.



This success is built on the legacy of their father and Group Chairman Toni Gedeon who, as the second-generation family business leader, expanded the business into the GCC market in the 1980s. "He made a significant mark in the Middle Eastern fashion industry by introducing luxury brands with LVMH, Armani Group, and many other leading fashion houses," says Tara. "He set the stage for us, and we are carrying forward this legacy with the same values of excellence and dedication."

It was in 2019 that the third generation of Gedeon siblings injected fresh energy into the business which quickly resulted in expanding its product portfolio and making particularly impressive inroads in the African market. "As the new generation, we quickly recognized the need to revolutionize our business model by venturing into sports and lifestyle brands while exploring new markets," explains Malek. "We anticipated the saturation of the luxury fashion industry in the GCC and identified a growing demand for innovative offerings in sports and lifestyle—an insight that has proven to be spot on."

Today, the brand portfolio of Gedeon Group is diverse- from luxury and premium fashion to sports and lifestyle brands. "This broad range allows us to meet various needs of consumers across the Middle East and Africa, making us a versatile and trusted partner for global fashion houses," Tara says. "We have established longstanding partnership with industry leaders, such as Adidas, Puma, Tommy Hilfiger, Calvin Klein, Aldo and many more."

Malek explains that building the portfolio has been a result of two key strategies- fostering long-term trust with international brands and being highly selective in their partnerships. "Trust didn't happen overnight," he adds. "We built credibility by consistently over-delivering in challenging markets and demonstrating a deep understanding of regional dynamics. Our flexibility, allowing us to customize strategies while preserving brand identity, earned us a reputation as a reliable partner. Major brands now approach us, and our results have led existing partners to grant us more territories, reinforcing their confidence in our performance."



The process of deciding which brands to represent, Michel says, is quite meticulous. "We conduct months of market analysis, feasibility studies, and forecast assessments to ensure that any new brand fits within our framework for scalability and long-term success," he adds. "While we're laser-focused on large, established international brands at this stage, we have a clear plan for growth that allows us to support emerging designers in the future."

Tara points out that building a successful portfolio in their field also requires maintaining a foothold by adapting to changing customer preferences. "Customer tastes are evolving rapidly, and our tech-driven platform is at the core of how we adapt," she explains. "Through real-time data analytics, we gather insights on consumer behavior in each region, ensuring our orders are aligned with the current trends and reducing wastage." One more point to add here, Michel says, is that Gedeon Group - as a cross-regional business - has always excelled at responding to diverse market needs. "We customize our products, marketing, and retail experiences to match the culture, fashion appetite, and economic conditions of each region," he explains. "This approach allows us to not only meet but exceed customer expectations across different markets, maintaining our competitive edge."

Tara Gedeon, Managing Director, Gedeon Group.



Our next topic is their work in Africa, and Tara explains that unlocking the continent's retail potential has been a game-changer for the group. "Africa is a nascent market in fashion, with untapped opportunities across its fast-growing economies, but it requires a strategic, nuanced approach," she explains. "The key has been to understand the unique business environment, which involves infrastructure limitations, fragmented regulations, and cultural differences across regions. While these challenges may seem daunting, they also present enormous potential for growth—especially as consumer demand for global fashion increases exponentially."

Key components of their strategy have also been thinking long-term and investing in relationships with local stakeholders. "Building trust with local partners, retailers, and suppliers is crucial, as they have the local market knowledge and can guide you through the intricacies of each country," Malek says. "Gedeon Group's approach has always been about forging these meaningful connections, which has helped us navigate both logistical and cultural challenges." }From Gedeon Group, African consumers have got the latest global fashion trends at competitive, international prices which, Tara explains, have been its key differentiator. "African consumers, much like those in the Middle East, are increasingly looking for quality, style, and uniqueness—factors we prioritize in our product selection and branding strategies," she says.

Michel Gedeon, CEO, Gedeon Group.

The Gedeon siblings' plans for the future are no less ambitious; at the moment, they are working on solidifying the company's market position and building a robust foundation for future success. Beyond 2025, Malek adds, their long-term strategy involves exploring synergistic businesses and diversifying into new industries. "We are considering the launch of a Pan Africa/Middle East ecommerce platform, testing new product categories, and we aspire to eventually introduce our own in-house fashion brand," he says. "These initiatives will enable us to expand our reach and enhance our offerings in the dynamic retail landscape."

In addition to their extensive experience in the sector, the trio hold business and finance degrees from the American University of Paris (Michel), Imperial College London (Malek), and the American University of Beirut (Tara), and as such, they are confident that their time at the helm of the Gedeon Group will be remembered as a period of strategic growth and bold innovation.

"Just as leaders before me have stated, it's not enough to adapt, we must shape the future," Michel says. "My goal is crystal clear- to drive Gedeon Group to the top of the fashion distribution and retail game in the Middle East and Africa. The challenge? Staying ahead in a hyper-competitive industry. The opportunity? Limitless. I focus on building powerful, long-term relationships with global partners, ensuring we deliver unmatched value. I am committed to continuing to develop our brand DNA and reputation even further, as Gedeon Group continues to dominate and set new benchmarks in fashion retail."



Apart from the business metrics, the Gedeon's put an emphasis on people - extending their family values of unity, transparency, and ethical collaboration to their teams and all stakeholders. "While competition and strategy are key, I've always believed that empathy and emotional intelligence play an equally important role in leadership," Tara says. "When it comes to making business decisions, understanding people - their needs, motivations, and challenges - can often be the difference between success and failure. This approach has helped us foster strong relationships within our team and with our partners, creating a collaborative environment where everyone thrives."

Apart from the business metrics, the Gedeon's put an emphasis on people - extending their family values of unity, member of the Gedeon Group shares our vision and commitment to excellence, ensuring that we not only meet but exceed the expectations of the brands we represent and the markets we serve," Malek says. "We prioritize professional development, fostering an environment where creativity and collaboration thrive, which is why our people are the cornerstone of our continued growth and success."

Malek Gedeon, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer, Gedeon Group.

Their growing up in Lebanon and working across the Middle East and Africa has inspired the siblings' commitment to making meaningful change. "Philanthropy is at the heart of everything we do," Michel says. "On a personal level, we are involved with several charitable organizations such as The Order of Malta, International Volunteer HQ, and Original Volunteers, where we've done volunteer work across five continents. Professionally, we always leverage our business network for humanitarian efforts. Today, we are focused on assisting the one million displaced people in Lebanon due to the ongoing regional conflict, ensuring they receive essential aid. Much like our efforts after the Beirut Port blast, when we partnered with brands like Calvin Klein and Van Laack to provide clothing for hundreds of displaced individuals, we continue to support those in need."

Tara adds that the Gedeon Group's philanthropic reach also extends to Africa, where the company collaborates with local charities to aid communities in Kinshasa and Nairobi with the support of the German brand Puma. "Looking forward, we aim to establish schools in sub-Saharan Africa, offering free education to children who would otherwise have no access. By harnessing our resources, we hope to create not just a successful business but a lasting legacy of compassion, progress, and positive impact," Tara concludes.

'TREP TALK: The Gedeon siblings on doing business in the UAE

"The UAE remains a hub for luxury retail, with its sophisticated consumer base and strong infrastructure. We see significant growth potential in the region, particularly in ecommerce and omnichannel retailing, as customers expect a seamless integration between online and offline experiences. The increasing use of AI and personalization tools will play a critical role in shaping the future of luxury retail.

"Additionally, the UAE's regulatory environment is conducive to growth, providing opportunities for brands to enter the market and thrive. We expect continued demand for luxury, particularly among younger consumers who prioritize sustainability and exclusivity. Our strategy will involve adapting to these trends by offering curated, high-end experiences tailored to the evolving preferences of our clientele."

'TREP TALK: The Gedeon siblings on doing business in Africa



With its fast-growing economies and appetite for global fashion, Africa is a frontier of opportunities, but it requires a well-thought-out, localized, and resilient strategy to truly unlock its potential.



DO'S



Invest in local partnerships "Work with people who understand the local business landscape and can help you navigate complexities like regulatory requirements, retail infrastructure, and consumer behavior."



Be adaptable and patient "Expect to face hurdles in logistics, distribution, and market development. It's critical to stay agile and think long-term, as the payoff can be significant.



Tailor your approach "Each country has its own economic conditions, cultural preferences, and retail environment. Customizing your product offerings and marketing strategies per region is key to success."



DON'TS



Don't assume one-size-fits-all "Africa is not a monolithic market. Each region has its own challenges and opportunities, so assuming a uniform approach will fail."



Don't underestimate the infrastructure challenge "Be prepared for logistical difficulties in terms of distribution, store selection, and even technology. It is crucial to have a robust supply chain strategy in place."



Don't ignore cultural differences "What works in one African country might not resonate in another. Respect and adapt to the local customs, consumer preferences, and ways of doing business."

