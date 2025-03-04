With the launch complete, the RH Élite Club now operates as an idyllic setting where everyone can play an active part in supporting the overall long-term development of Souk Ahras, Algeria.

Rebiha Helimi has introduced the RH Élite Club in Souk Ahras, Algeria, as a multi-functional complex ultimately aimed at propagating commerce through its modern spaces for dining, vitality, and community interaction. It included a restaurant, an ice cream parlor, a health and fitness boutique, a fully equipped gym, and a dedicated boxing facility. All of these were for the purpose of providing an experience of accessible luxury.

The launch event at the Sheraton Annaba in Algeria featured standout performances including from Cheb Momo, Cheba Zahouania, and Kenza Morsli. Influential guests added further high-octane energy, including Salima Souakri, the country's judo icon; Mehdi Baghdad, professional boxer; Doria Khetib and Meriem Ammam, social media figures; Imen Noel, fashion and beauty influencer; and Melissa Sahouni, Miss Africa. Belkisse Turqui hosted the event.

With the launch complete, the RH Élite Club now operates as an idyllic setting where everyone can play an active part in supporting the overall long-term development of Souk Ahras, Algeria.

