RH Luxury Properties Set To Boost Dubai Real Estate with African Investors Company launches new initiatives to connect buyers with Dubai market.

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

RH Luxury Properties
Rebiha Helimi, Founder, RH Luxury Properties

RH Luxury Properties has begun several new initiatives to connect Dubai's dynamic property offerings with Africa's most affluent and powerful.

"It's a very important market and gap that needs bridging so that's what we are doing," said the company's founder Rebiha Helimi.

Several high-profile road shows are being planned in Africa, as well as bringing high end African investors to Dubai to showcase the best of the emirate's real estate.

"When you look at the numbers everyone knows that Dubai's real estate sector has witnessed substantial growth. But foreign nationals now own approximately 43% of the city's residential properties, equating to an additional $23 billion. The real story is that African investors have become increasingly prominent, where the continent has about 135,200 high-net-worth individuals with assets totalling $2.5 trillion. That's why there is such a great opportunity here," she said.

Notably, the "Big 5" wealth markets—South Africa, Egypt, Nigeria, Kenya, and Morocco—account for 56% of Africa's millionaires and over 90% of its billionaires. Investors are these countries are being matched with properties in Dubai by RH Luxury Properties.

"The best way to describe it is we want to be their go-to investment channel," Helimi added.

