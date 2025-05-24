Supporting Local Handicrafts: Saudi Cultural Development Fund Partners with Saudi Ministry of Culture and Quality of Life Program to Launch Nama' Accelerators Nama' Accelerators marks a significant step forward in the Cultural Development Fund's mission to become the Financial Center of Excellence for the cultural sector.

The Saudi Cultural Development Fund (CDF) has announced Nama' Accelerators, the first of its kind in the Kingdom, in partnership with the Saudi Ministry of Culture and the Quality-of-Life Program, one of Vision 2030 realization programs.

The accelerators are designed to enable the sustainable growth of cultural businesses through comprehensive training and development opportunities that culminate in financial incentives.
Nama' Accelerators comprises multiple sector-specific tracks to be introduced by the Fund in the near future.
The accelerators launch with its first track, Handicrafts, as part of the Fund's broader efforts to amplify the economic, social, and creative impact of the 2025 Year of Handicrafts, and to enable sector stakeholders to enhance and expand their cultural projects and businesses.

The Fund has launched a dedicated webpage for full accelerators details HERE.

The Handicrafts Track targets micro, small, and medium-sized businesses (MSMEs) across 11 key handicrafts fields, including pottery, textiles, and woodworking.

Participants will benefit from specialized training in modern craft techniques, intensive workshops in marketing and business development, and improved access to both local and global markets.

The accelerators conclude with targeted, financial incentives aimed at supporting long-term business growth and sustainability.

Through its first track, Nama' Accelerators aims to transform Saudi Arabia's vibrant handicraft heritage into sustainable economic businesses that that empower communities, spark innovation in the sector, and embrace the Kingdom's national identity.

The accelerators also designed to amplify the sector's economic and social impact by supporting the growth of ambitious, high-potential startups with innovative ideas.

In doing so, it contributes to building a vibrant Saudi entrepreneurial ecosystem that encourages creativity and enables long-term, meaningful growth.

Nama' Accelerators marks a significant step forward in the Cultural Development Fund's mission to become the Financial Center of Excellence for the cultural sector. It reinforces the Fund's role as a key financial enabler for cultural entrepreneurs and businesses by enabling their sustainable and profitable growth.

The accelerators also consolidate the Fund's efforts with key stakeholders in the cultural ecosystem, enabling it to continue its path toward achieving the goals of the National Culture Strategy, under the umbrella of Saudi Vision 2030.

For more information about Nama' Accelerators and the Handicrafts Track, click HERE.
