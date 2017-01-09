Teach 'Em Young: Bizworld UAE Offers Entrepreneurship Workshops For Kids

In the spirit of encouraging the next generation of entrepreneurs, BizWorld UAE is conducting entrepreneurship workshops for children aged 8 to 12 in the UAE.

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

BizWorld
A scene from the BizWorld program

In the spirit of encouraging the next generation of entrepreneurs, BizWorld UAE is conducting entrepreneurship workshops for children aged 8 to 12 in the UAE. The program is an extension of the original BizWorld program launched 19 years ago in Silicon Valley to teach children business skills, which has impacted more than 600,000 children globally, with its website stating that classes increased their score by 63% after attending the program. The four-week workshop trains young students the basics of launching and managing a business, including creating a business plan, to marketing and sales.

Besides being designed to instill entrepreneurship and leadership skills, the program also aims to cultivate students' capability in teamwork, leadership and creative and critical thinking, ensuring not just critical business skills, but essential life skills that would be beneficial in any career path. From 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. every Saturday starting from January 21, 2017, the workshops would be conducted at Impact Hub Dubai, the workshop's venue sponsor. Register by emailing info@bizworlduae.org or visiting www.bizworlduae.org.

