The Recap: Sustainability Innovation Awards 2023

The Sustainability Innovation Awards 2023 celebrated the groundbreaking achievements of companies which have demonstrated exceptional commitment to sustainability in a variety of industries.

The Sustainability Innovation Awards 2023, hosted by BNC Publishing on August 31, 2023, at the Sofitel Dubai the Palm, commended sustainability initiatives and projects across all business sectors in the Middle East.

The Sustainability Innovation Awards celebrated companies that have demonstrated exceptional commitment to sustainability in a variety of industries including construction, real estate, architecture, design, logistics, transport, energy, hospitality, and others.

Organized in association with Platinum Partner Al Masaood, and Category Partners Fluidmeet and Numai Real Estate, the event brought together industry leaders, innovators, and changemakers who are committed to shaping a sustainable corporate future in the Middle East.

Check out the full list of winners at the Sustainability Innovation Awards 2023 here:

Sustainability Legal Pioneer Award - Ashish Mehta & Associates

Innovative Energy Project of the Year - Shams+ Power Project Al Masaood

Sustainable Contractor of the Year - Sobha Constructions

Integrated Utilities Company of the Year - Marafiq (For their non-revenue water project)

Visionary Leader of the Year - Sultan Batterjee IHCC

Sustainable Facilities Management Company of the Year - Farnek

Green Company of the Year - Oman Cables Industry

Woman Professional of the Year - Dr. Maryam Al Ficociello, Group Chief Governance Officer, Red Sea Global

Sustainable Hotel Group of the Year - Fairmont Hotels and Resorts

Sustainable Initiative of the Year (Hospitality) - Rixos Group

Sustainable Mixed-Use Development Project of the Year - Red Sea Destination KEO International Consultants

Nature Conservation And Biodiversity Enhamcement Award - IFZA

Electric Vehicle Truck Launch of the Year - Al Masaood (CVE)

Environmental Impact Champion Award - Greener by IHCC

Sustainable Fit-Out Project of the Year - Airtel Design Infinity

CEO of the Year (Developer) - John Pagano, Group CEO, Red Sea Global

Retrofit Project of the Year - Discovery Gardens -56 Buildings Retrofit & Refurbishment of AC works, Bin Dasmal Engineering Technologies & Management Co. LLC Energy Project of the Year - 100 MW Green Hydrogen Plant Orascom Construction

Sustainability Leader of the Year - Farah Naz, Director of Innovation and ESG, Aecom

Renewable Energy of the Year - Joumana Hosri, CEO Middle East, Sacotel Znshine

Urban Mobility Transformation Award - Cafu

Sustainable 3D Printing Company of the Year - 3DXB Group

Eco-Friendly Professional of the Year - Laure Russier, Middle East Director for Environment, Water and Port and Energy, EGIS Group

CEO of the Year (F&B) - Eugene Willemsen, CEO of Africa, Middle East, South Asia at PepsiCo

Green Consultant Company of the Year - Aecom

Sustainable Industry Leader of the Year (in Logistics) - Hani El Tannir, CEO, Al Masaood Group Industrial

Software/Digital Solutions Provider of the Year - HITEK Services

Most Innovative Solution - FUGRO

Zero Plastic Initiative of the Year - Nothing Phone

Green Ports Company of the Year - Abu Dhabi Ports

