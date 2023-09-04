The Recap: Sustainability Innovation Awards 2023 The Sustainability Innovation Awards 2023 celebrated the groundbreaking achievements of companies which have demonstrated exceptional commitment to sustainability in a variety of industries.
The Sustainability Innovation Awards 2023, hosted by BNC Publishing on August 31, 2023, at the Sofitel Dubai the Palm, commended sustainability initiatives and projects across all business sectors in the Middle East.
The Sustainability Innovation Awards celebrated companies that have demonstrated exceptional commitment to sustainability in a variety of industries including construction, real estate, architecture, design, logistics, transport, energy, hospitality, and others.
Organized in association with Platinum Partner Al Masaood, and Category Partners Fluidmeet and Numai Real Estate, the event brought together industry leaders, innovators, and changemakers who are committed to shaping a sustainable corporate future in the Middle East.
Check out the full list of winners at the Sustainability Innovation Awards 2023 here:
Sustainability Legal Pioneer Award - Ashish Mehta & Associates
Innovative Energy Project of the Year - Shams+ Power Project Al Masaood
Sustainable Contractor of the Year - Sobha Constructions
Integrated Utilities Company of the Year - Marafiq (For their non-revenue water project)
Visionary Leader of the Year - Sultan Batterjee IHCC
Sustainable Facilities Management Company of the Year - Farnek
Green Company of the Year - Oman Cables Industry
Woman Professional of the Year - Dr. Maryam Al Ficociello, Group Chief Governance Officer, Red Sea Global
Sustainable Hotel Group of the Year - Fairmont Hotels and Resorts
Sustainable Initiative of the Year (Hospitality) - Rixos Group
Sustainable Mixed-Use Development Project of the Year - Red Sea Destination KEO International Consultants
Nature Conservation And Biodiversity Enhamcement Award - IFZA
Electric Vehicle Truck Launch of the Year - Al Masaood (CVE)
Environmental Impact Champion Award - Greener by IHCC
Sustainable Fit-Out Project of the Year - Airtel Design Infinity
CEO of the Year (Developer) - John Pagano, Group CEO, Red Sea Global
Retrofit Project of the Year - Discovery Gardens -56 Buildings Retrofit & Refurbishment of AC works, Bin Dasmal Engineering Technologies & Management Co. LLCEnergy Project of the Year - 100 MW Green Hydrogen Plant Orascom Construction
Sustainability Leader of the Year - Farah Naz, Director of Innovation and ESG, Aecom
Renewable Energy of the Year - Joumana Hosri, CEO Middle East, Sacotel Znshine
Urban Mobility Transformation Award - Cafu
Sustainable 3D Printing Company of the Year - 3DXB Group
Eco-Friendly Professional of the Year - Laure Russier, Middle East Director for Environment, Water and Port and Energy, EGIS Group
CEO of the Year (F&B) - Eugene Willemsen, CEO of Africa, Middle East, South Asia at PepsiCo
Green Consultant Company of the Year - Aecom
Sustainable Industry Leader of the Year (in Logistics) - Hani El Tannir, CEO, Al Masaood Group Industrial
Software/Digital Solutions Provider of the Year - HITEK Services
Most Innovative Solution - FUGRO
Zero Plastic Initiative of the Year - Nothing Phone
Green Ports Company of the Year - Abu Dhabi Ports