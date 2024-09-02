The Recap: Sustainability Innovation Awards 2024 The Sustainability Innovation Awards 2024 celebrated the innovative initiatives that contribute to environmental stewardship, social responsibility, and economic development in the MENA region.
The Sustainability Innovation Awards 2024, hosted by BNC Publishing on August 31, 2024, at the Al Habtoor Palace, Dubai, commended sustainability initiatives and projects across all business sectors in the Middle East.
The event was supported by Hansgrohe and Numai Real Estate as Gold Sponsors, Aecom as a Silver Sponsor, and Al Shirawi Interiors as a Category Sponsor.
Check out the full list of winners at the Sustainability Innovation Awards 2024 here:
Sustainable Worpkplace of the Year - AtkinsRéalis
Sustainable Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning (HVAC) Product of the Year - Rheem Manufacturing Middle East for Rheem ducted inverter air-conditioning units
Most Sustainable Startup of the Year - E Daddy UAE
Green Consultant of the Year - Egis
Young Sustainability Innovator of the Year - Namitha Thomas, Senior Environment and Sustainability Consultant, AECOM
Female Professional of the Year - Manal Shawish, Senior Manager - Sustainability Advisory Lead, AtkinsRéalis
Sustainable Contractor of the Year - Nael General Contracting Group
Electric Vehicle Bus Launch of the Year - Abu Dhabi Mobility for Green Bus Assessment Program
Sustainable Initiative of the Year - KEO International Consultants
Sustainable Fit-Out Firm of the Year - INC Group
Sustainable Retrofit Project of the Year - Saudi Aramco for Offshore Oil Brownfield Project
Sustainable Fit-Out Project of the Year - Design Infinity for Rakbank Office
Sustainable Renovation Project of the Year - Al Shirawi Interiors for Asi Office
Sustainable Project Initiative of the Year - Oman Convention and Exhibition Centre for 4.6 megawatt-peak (MWP) solar rooftop system
Sustainable Architectural Future Project of the Year - R.Evolution for Eywa
Sustainable Hotel Design - Al Habtoor City Hotel Collection
Innovation in Decarbozation Award - Petromin Corporation
Green Project of the Year - Bin Dasmal Doors LLC for Ekthaar's controlled environmental agriculture (CEA) model farm
Renewable Energy Integration Award - Marafiq (Centralized Utilities Company)
Sustainable Construction Project of the Year - Orascom Construction project life cycle (PLC) for Magdi Yacoub Global Heart Center
Zero Plastic Initiative of the Year - Jumeirah Zabeel Saray
Sustainable Innovation In Outdoor Living - Ghaf Tree Awnings Manufacturing LLC
Sustainable Hotel of the Year - Swissôtel Al Ghurair
Sustainability Leader of the Year - Abdullah Al Hashimi, Managing Director, Marafiq (Centralized Utilities Company)
Sustainable Commercial Project of the Year - Pinnacle Interiors LLC for Pinnacle Design Office
Sustainable Real Estate Developer of the Year - ROSHN Group
Sustainable Hospitality Initiative of the Year - Radisson Hotel Group
Eco-concious Drinking Water Campaign of the Year - Lukoil
Most Sustainable Innovative Solution - Hansgrohe