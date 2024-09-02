The Sustainability Innovation Awards 2024 celebrated the innovative initiatives that contribute to environmental stewardship, social responsibility, and economic development in the MENA region.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

The Sustainability Innovation Awards 2024, hosted by BNC Publishing on August 31, 2024, at the Al Habtoor Palace, Dubai, commended sustainability initiatives and projects across all business sectors in the Middle East.

The event was supported by Hansgrohe and Numai Real Estate as Gold Sponsors, Aecom as a Silver Sponsor, and Al Shirawi Interiors as a Category Sponsor.

Check out the full list of winners at the Sustainability Innovation Awards 2024 here:

Sustainable Worpkplace of the Year - AtkinsRéalis



Sustainable Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning (HVAC) Product of the Year - Rheem Manufacturing Middle East for Rheem ducted inverter air-conditioning units



Most Sustainable Startup of the Year - E Daddy UAE





Green Consultant of the Year - Egis





Young Sustainability Innovator of the Year - Namitha Thomas, Senior Environment and Sustainability Consultant, AECOM



Female Professional of the Year - Manal Shawish, Senior Manager - Sustainability Advisory Lead, AtkinsRéalis



Sustainable Contractor of the Year - Nael General Contracting Group



Electric Vehicle Bus Launch of the Year - Abu Dhabi Mobility for Green Bus Assessment Program





Sustainable Initiative of the Year - KEO International Consultants



Sustainable Fit-Out Firm of the Year - INC Group



Sustainable Retrofit Project of the Year - Saudi Aramco for Offshore Oil Brownfield Project



Sustainable Fit-Out Project of the Year - Design Infinity for Rakbank Office



Sustainable Renovation Project of the Year - Al Shirawi Interiors for Asi Office



Sustainable Project Initiative of the Year - Oman Convention and Exhibition Centre for 4.6 megawatt-peak (MWP) solar rooftop system





Sustainable Architectural Future Project of the Year - R.Evolution for Eywa





Sustainable Hotel Design - Al Habtoor City Hotel Collection





Innovation in Decarbozation Award - Petromin Corporation



Green Project of the Year - Bin Dasmal Doors LLC for Ekthaar's controlled environmental agriculture (CEA) model farm



Renewable Energy Integration Award - Marafiq (Centralized Utilities Company)





Sustainable Construction Project of the Year - Orascom Construction project life cycle (PLC) for Magdi Yacoub Global Heart Center



Zero Plastic Initiative of the Year - Jumeirah Zabeel Saray



Sustainable Innovation In Outdoor Living - Ghaf Tree Awnings Manufacturing LLC





Sustainable Hotel of the Year - Swissôtel Al Ghurair





Sustainability Leader of the Year - Abdullah Al Hashimi, Managing Director, Marafiq (Centralized Utilities Company)



Sustainable Commercial Project of the Year - Pinnacle Interiors LLC for Pinnacle Design Office



Sustainable Real Estate Developer of the Year - ROSHN Group





Sustainable Hospitality Initiative of the Year - Radisson Hotel Group





Eco-concious Drinking Water Campaign of the Year - Lukoil





Most Sustainable Innovative Solution - Hansgrohe



Related: The Recap: Sustainability Innovation Awards 2023