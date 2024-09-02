Labor Day Sale! Save 33% on All Access

The Recap: Sustainability Innovation Awards 2024 The Sustainability Innovation Awards 2024 celebrated the innovative initiatives that contribute to environmental stewardship, social responsibility, and economic development in the MENA region.

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

BNC Publishing - Farooq Salik

The Sustainability Innovation Awards 2024, hosted by BNC Publishing on August 31, 2024, at the Al Habtoor Palace, Dubai, commended sustainability initiatives and projects across all business sectors in the Middle East.

The event was supported by Hansgrohe and Numai Real Estate as Gold Sponsors, Aecom as a Silver Sponsor, and Al Shirawi Interiors as a Category Sponsor.

Check out the full list of winners at the Sustainability Innovation Awards 2024 here:

Sustainable Worpkplace of the Year - AtkinsRéalis

Sustainable Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning (HVAC) Product of the Year - Rheem Manufacturing Middle East for Rheem ducted inverter air-conditioning units

Most Sustainable Startup of the Year - E Daddy UAE


Green Consultant of the Year - Egis


Young Sustainability Innovator of the Year - Namitha Thomas, Senior Environment and Sustainability Consultant, AECOM

Female Professional of the Year - Manal Shawish, Senior Manager - Sustainability Advisory Lead, AtkinsRéalis

Sustainable Contractor of the Year - Nael General Contracting Group

Electric Vehicle Bus Launch of the Year - Abu Dhabi Mobility for Green Bus Assessment Program


Sustainable Initiative of the Year - KEO International Consultants

Sustainable Fit-Out Firm of the Year - INC Group

Sustainable Retrofit Project of the Year - Saudi Aramco for Offshore Oil Brownfield Project

Sustainable Fit-Out Project of the Year - Design Infinity for Rakbank Office

Sustainable Renovation Project of the Year - Al Shirawi Interiors for Asi Office

Sustainable Project Initiative of the Year - Oman Convention and Exhibition Centre for 4.6 megawatt-peak (MWP) solar rooftop system


Sustainable Architectural Future Project of the Year - R.Evolution for Eywa


Sustainable Hotel Design - Al Habtoor City Hotel Collection


Innovation in Decarbozation Award - Petromin Corporation

Green Project of the Year - Bin Dasmal Doors LLC for Ekthaar's controlled environmental agriculture (CEA) model farm

Renewable Energy Integration Award - Marafiq (Centralized Utilities Company)


Sustainable Construction Project of the Year - Orascom Construction project life cycle (PLC) for Magdi Yacoub Global Heart Center

Zero Plastic Initiative of the Year - Jumeirah Zabeel Saray

Sustainable Innovation In Outdoor Living - Ghaf Tree Awnings Manufacturing LLC


Sustainable Hotel of the Year - Swissôtel Al Ghurair


Sustainability Leader of the Year - Abdullah Al Hashimi, Managing Director, Marafiq (Centralized Utilities Company)

Sustainable Commercial Project of the Year - Pinnacle Interiors LLC for Pinnacle Design Office

Sustainable Real Estate Developer of the Year - ROSHN Group


Sustainable Hospitality Initiative of the Year - Radisson Hotel Group


Eco-concious Drinking Water Campaign of the Year - Lukoil


Most Sustainable Innovative Solution - Hansgrohe

Related: The Recap: Sustainability Innovation Awards 2023
Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Most Popular

See all
Business News

The Lawyers Who Fought Against Elon Musk's Pay Package Are Asking $370,000 an Hour in Legal Fees: 'We Did Battle With the Very Best'

They say that their request is modest when compared to the norm in Delaware.

By Sherin Shibu
Leadership

Emirati Women's Day 2024: Here's What Eight Female Leaders From The UAE Want To "Share For Tomorrow"

Emirati Women's Day is celebrated every year in the UAE on August 28 to honor the remarkable achievements and contributions of Emirati women to the nation's development.

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff
Business News

Worried About AI Stealing Your Job? A New Report Calls These 10 Careers 'AI-Proof'

AI could automate a quarter of jobs across industries in the next six years, according to Goldman Sachs estimates. These are the positions least likely to be negatively affected.

By Sherin Shibu
Devices

Bigger Isn't Always Better — This Tiny Smartphone Does It All

Small in size but big on features, the NanoPhone is the ultimate portable smartphone.

By StackCommerce
Side Hustle

This 26-Year-Old Dental Student Spent $25 to Start a Side Hustle That Can Earn $500 for Just a Few Hours of Work: 'There Is Nothing More Satisfying'

Emely Cepeda wanted to earn extra cash, but as a full-time student, she needed a flexible gig.

By Amanda Breen
Starting a Business

After Acquiring Palo Alto-Based Crews By Core, Riyadh-Based WakeCap Is Doubling Down On Its Role As a Global Leader In Contech

WakeCap founder and CEO Dr. Hassan Albalawi is building a business centered on improving workforce productivity in the construction industry.

By Tamara Pupic