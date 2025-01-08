UAE Prepares to Launch "Creators HQ" for Global Creators and Influencers

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

The UAE is close to launch the world's first ever "Creators HQ", as the country prepares to host the three-day 1 Billion Followers Summit in Dubai.

It is expected that the permanent influencers headquarters will offer a host of services, including a dedicated studio for filming, courses on storytelling, photography, broadcasting and platform management among other areas.

In line with this, the UAE has announced a AED150 million fund to support investment in the content industry. The Creators HQ will provide content creators with high-end services and encourage their relocation to the UAE.

The news comes ahead of the third edition of the 1 Billion Followers Summit 2025, set to commence on 11th January 2025, under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai.

The Summit, the world's first and largest event dedicated to shaping the content creation economy, is organized by the UAE Government Media Office under the theme "Content For Good," and will be hosted in the UAE over three days at Dubai's Emirates Towers, the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), and the Museum of the Future.

Mohammad Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs, emphasised that the 1 Billion Followers Summit is inspired by the wise vision of His Highness President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and the exceptional insight of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum to amplify the UAE's impactful cultural mission, develop the creative economy and leverage the limitless potential of new media to enhance institutional progress and advance sustainable development.

Al Gergawi pointed out that the remarkable success of the summit's previous editions has been a milestone in advancing the digital content industry both regionally and globally.

Al Gergawi said, "The third edition gains significant momentum by attracting over 15,000 content creators and 420 speakers comprising the world's top influencers and experts. The summit will also unveil the world's largest and most valuable award for quality content creators, valued at USD$1 million. This initiative serves as a powerful incentive to inspire impactful ideas that contribute to communities and promote noble human values."

Al Gergawi noted that the rapidly growing global content industry, estimated at $250 billion, presents significant potential for the UAE, given the nation's leading regional infrastructure and top global ranking in the Network Readiness Index.

He stated, "Just as we successfully established an economic sector through Dubai Internet City and our media sector through Dubai Media City, we now aim to build a sustainable content industry through regulatory frameworks, investment support, knowledge sharing, and a series of exceptional initiatives."