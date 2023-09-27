Luce offers private beach access to pristine white sands, exclusive lifestyle amenities, spacious two-, three- and four-bedroom apartments with sea views on Dubai's Palm Jumeirah.

Taraf, the real estate division of UAE-headquartered investment holding group Yas Holding, has announced the start of the construction phase for its residential property, Luce, on Dubai's Palm Jumeirah.

Luce offers private beach access to pristine white sands, exclusive lifestyle amenities, spacious two-, three- and four-bedroom apartments with sea views, along with a duplex and a penthouse.

"We're thrilled to be starting the construction of Luce, Taraf's first iconic property," said Ahmad Shibel, CEO of Taraf. "With this groundbreaking, we are moving forward with our commitment to shape the future of luxury living by redefining the standards of residential properties. We're proud to be working with partners, which are each leaders in their fields to make this project a reality.''

"Luce represents fresh perspective on luxury living tailored for discerning local and international investors," added Low Ping, CEO of Yas Holding. "Through Taraf's unique and distinct approach, we demonstrate our commitment to deliver high quality offerings in the real estate sector. As we commence construction on Luce, we extend an invitation to witness a harmonious blend of exclusivity, opulence, and unparalleled design, curated to redefine contemporary living."

Entrepreneur Middle East spoke to Shibel at Luce's groundbreaking ceremony--check out the video for what he had to say about the project, as well as the real estate market in the UAE.

