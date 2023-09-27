UAE-Based Yas Holding's Real Estate Division, Taraf, Announces The Groundbreaking Of Its Residential Property, Luce, On Dubai's Palm Jumeirah Luce offers private beach access to pristine white sands, exclusive lifestyle amenities, spacious two-, three- and four-bedroom apartments with sea views on Dubai's Palm Jumeirah.

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Taraf, the real estate division of UAE-headquartered investment holding group Yas Holding, has announced the start of the construction phase for its residential property, Luce, on Dubai's Palm Jumeirah.

Luce offers private beach access to pristine white sands, exclusive lifestyle amenities, spacious two-, three- and four-bedroom apartments with sea views, along with a duplex and a penthouse.

"We're thrilled to be starting the construction of Luce, Taraf's first iconic property," said Ahmad Shibel, CEO of Taraf. "With this groundbreaking, we are moving forward with our commitment to shape the future of luxury living by redefining the standards of residential properties. We're proud to be working with partners, which are each leaders in their fields to make this project a reality.''

"Luce represents fresh perspective on luxury living tailored for discerning local and international investors," added Low Ping, CEO of Yas Holding. "Through Taraf's unique and distinct approach, we demonstrate our commitment to deliver high quality offerings in the real estate sector. As we commence construction on Luce, we extend an invitation to witness a harmonious blend of exclusivity, opulence, and unparalleled design, curated to redefine contemporary living."

Entrepreneur Middle East spoke to Shibel at Luce's groundbreaking ceremony--check out the video for what he had to say about the project, as well as the real estate market in the UAE.

Related: Pursuing Progress: Murshed Al Redaini, Group CEO, Yas Holding
Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Related Topics

Growth Strategies Real Estate Dubai middle east UAE

Most Popular

See all
Business Plans

10 Simple Tips to Write a Successful Business Plan

In the new book "Write Your Own Business Plan," business expert Eric Butow takes the anxiety and confusion out of planning and offers an easy-to-follow roadmap to success.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Starting a Business

How To Grow Your Startup With Rapid Experimentation

Lessons from a self-funded startup that grew through rapid experimentation.

By Ross Cameron
Health & Wellness

7 Tips To Avoid Burnout As An Entrepreneur

Entrepreneurship can be an exhilarating journey, but it's crucial to acknowledge that burnout is a real and prevalent challenge in this pursuit.

By Thomas Strider
Finance

The Entertainer's Donna Benton On Selling 85% Of The Business To Bahrain's GFH Financial Group

The latest transaction saw Abraaj Capital's Riyada Enterprise Development fully exit The Entertainment, while Benton continues as one of the key shareholders and executive management.

By Tamara Pupic
Productivity

You're Not "Multi-Passionate," You Just Have a Procrastination Problem

Saying you're multi-passionate is really just a procrastination excuse -- an excuse that keeps you from fully committing and moving forward.

By Tanya Dalton
Finance

Why Governments Around The World Are Going All In For Central Bank Digital Currencies

As more governments embrace emerging technologies, we can expect increased collaboration, knowledge sharing, and innovation in the public sector.

By Pierrick Ribes