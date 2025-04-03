Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Ajmal Perfumes, a fragrance house with a portfolio of over 300 scents and perfumes, may have launched in the UAE in 1976, but the brand's origins date back to 1951 in India's metropolitan city of Mumbai. Upon learning about the monetary benefits that could be gained through the trade of Oudh (a fragrant and resinous wood, also known as agarwood, used in incense and perfumes), the late Haji Ajmal Ali gave up his family business of rice farming to launch the first Ajmal Perfumes shop in Mumbai's bustling Crawford Market. It was right around then that the founder decided that the brand would not outsource any aspect of its operations, and instead follow a farm-to-fragrance approach. 74 years later, today, his grandson and Ajmal Perfumes' current CEO Abdulla Ajmal has stayed entirely true to that decision. "Our farm-to-fragrance approach is not just about sourcing ingredients; it's about maintaining full control over quality, sustainability, and innovation at every stage of perfume creation," Ajmal declares. "This journey began with my grandfather, the late Haji Ajmal Ali, who understood that to truly create something exceptional, we needed to control our own raw materials. Unlike many perfumers who source oud from third-party suppliers, we own and manage over 10 million agarwood trees in Assam, India, ensuring a sustainable, ethically harvested, and high-quality supply of one of the most prized ingredients in perfumery—oud."

But this model isn't restricted just to sourcing Oudh, Ajmal continues. "Our vertically integrated model extends across the entire value chain, from harvesting raw materials to perfume formulation, production, bottling, distribution, and retail," he says. "This level of control allows us to create unique fragrances that maintain consistency and authenticity, while also enabling us to innovate faster than many competitors and also maintain an edge in pricing. Having a farm-to-fragrance model isn't just about controlling raw materials; it also plays a crucial role in how we market our perfumes and connect with our end consumers. Today's customers, especially the new generation, value transparency, storytelling, and experience. We don't just sell perfumes—we sell stories of heritage, craftsmanship, and innovation. So will this model change? Not really. If anything, we're strengthening it further by expanding our duty-free retail presence and exploring new distribution channels to reach untapped markets."

Source: Ajmal Perfumes

Indeed, as the third-generation leader of this family business, Ajmal has already solidified the company's presence in more than 50 countries with over 300 exclusive retail outlets. However, taking on the mantle of CEO didn't come without prior C-Suite experience for Ajmal- from 2017 to 2022, he was the Chief Operating Officer (COO) at Ajmal Perfumes. "As COO, I used to be more involved in operations, ensuring everything ran smoothly, whereas as CEO, my focus has shifted to vision-building and making decisions that impact not just today, but the next 10, 20, or even 50 years of Ajmal Perfumes," he notes. "As much as you'd think being CEO means you're the boss, you are—but not in the way most imagine! The role is less about day-to-day execution and more about ensuring long-term growth, navigating challenges, and keeping the team motivated. My day starts early, often with a moment of gratitude—for the legacy I've inherited, the team I work with, and the opportunities ahead. Then it's straight into meetings, reviewing business performance, exploring new markets, and making strategic decisions. Some decisions, like expansions or partnerships, require deeper deliberation because they shape the brand's future. Others, like product innovation, move faster because agility is key in this industry. We have the capacity to manufacture between 65,000 and 85,000 units per day. On exceptional days, we have even exceeded 100,000. Our key target markets at the moment are Saudi Arabia, the United States, and India. These regions have shown strong demand for our unique fragrance offerings, and we are continuously expanding our presence there while exploring new opportunities globally."

Perhaps unsurprisingly, this people-centric approach that has shaped Ajmal's personal leadership pattern is one that has been imbibed from the brand's heritage. "We've been around for over 70 years, and if there's one thing I can say with certainty, it's that culture shapes longevity," Ajmal says. "For starters, what defines us is that whether it's our team, partners, or customers, relationships come first. Many of our employees have been with us for decades because we invest in people, not just roles. We are also committed to ethical business practices. For instance, we are known for being punctual with payments—a trait that might seem minor but has built us a reputation as trustworthy business partners. Finally, while we deeply respect our heritage, we always look to the future. We've taken the essence of our traditional perfumes and reimagined them for today's consumers, which is why we remain relevant across generations."

The balance between tradition and modernity is thus deeply linked to striking the right balance between company innovation and customer centricity, notes Ajmal. "Fragrance is deeply personal; what one person adores, another might find overwhelming," he says. "It's an art form rooted in tradition but driven by innovation, and for us at Ajmal Perfumes, balancing consumer feedback with our creative vision is a constant, exciting challenge. We approach this in two ways: listening and leading. We listen to our consumers, considering their evolving preferences, cultural inclinations, and purchasing behaviors. Simultaneously, we lead by bringing innovation to the forefront, introducing new scent compositions and experiences they might not have imagined but will fall in love with."

Related: Tim Harrison-Jones Expands Inclusivity (and Magic!) at LEGOLAND Dubai Resort

One manifestation of this approach has been Ajmal Perfumes' Untold Stories collection: five distinct scents, titled "Chapters", that were created by five globally renowned perfumers, namely Maxime Exler, Dalia Izem, Benjamin Bélizon, Nathalie Lorson, and Coralie Spicher and Fabrice Pellegrin. As such, at the heart of this project was a goal to showcase how perfumery can redefine the essence of individuality and creativity. "Our Untold Stories collection is a statement of innovation," Ajmal says. "We collaborated with five global perfumers and gave them complete creative freedom—no briefs, no restrictions. We wanted them to craft their dream fragrances, unrestricted by commercial constraints. The result is a series of unexpected, boundary-pushing creations that remain true to Ajmal Perfumes' DNA. For us, innovation in perfumery is not just about new scent profiles—it's about creating emotional connections, redefining rituals, and making perfumery more immersive."

Rooted in the philosophy that individuality is the purest form of originality, Ajmal Perfumes' Untold Stories collection offers five distinct Chapters, each shaped by the personal inspirations of five perfumers. Source: Ajmal Perfumes.

To aid Ajmal Perfumes' quest for breakthroughs in perfumery and achieve greater customer satisfaction, the brand has also started leveraging artificial intelligence (AI). "One of the ways we're exploring AI is in helping people find their perfect scent," Ajmal reveals. "Choosing a perfume is deeply personal, and sometimes, people don't know what they like until they smell it. AI-driven scent profiling can change that. Imagine walking into a store or shopping online, and instead of testing dozens of perfumes, an AI tool guides you to the one that truly matches your personality, mood, and preferences. It's a way to make fragrance discovery more intuitive and personal rather than overwhelming. Another exciting space is how AI can change the way people experience perfumes online. Fragrance shopping has always been about physically trying scents, but as e-commerce grows, we need to bridge that gap. AI can help us create a more immersive digital experience—one where you can explore scents through interactive mapping, understand the notes in a way that feels sensory, and even discover new preferences without ever spraying a tester."

The CEO then notes that AI has also been instrumental in creating more effective pathways in scent-making. "Traditionally, perfumery is a long process—fine-tuning formulations, experimenting with ingredients, getting everything just right," he says. "AI allows us to speed up some of that groundwork by analyzing how ingredients interact, predicting outcomes, and helping us refine compositions faster."

But with all the benefits that AI provides, none of it will ever be enough to replace the human-centric operational model that has always been central to Ajmal Perfumes' legacy, Ajmal assures. "AI is an incredible tool, but at Ajmal Perfumes, it's here to enhance what we do, not replace the human touch," he adds. "AI can help us analyze trends and patterns, but the magic of a great fragrance will always come from creativity and experience. At the end of the day, AI isn't about taking away the craft—it's about making the experience better, smarter, and more personal for the people who wear our fragrances."

It is this mindset that Ajmal will hold onto as he prepares for a promising 2025. "This year is about growth, innovation, and expanding our global footprint," he says. "We're bringing new fragrance concepts, deepening our offline presence, and reimagining how consumers experience perfumes. Expect exciting tech-driven innovations that make scent discovery more immersive. We're also focusing on Western markets, introducing our heritage ingredients like oud to a new audience while adapting to evolving preferences."

Abdulla Ajmal, CEO, Ajmal Perfumes. Source: Ajmal Perfumes.

As he embarks on this new journey of growth, Ajmal shares that in the midst of the changes that come within the perfumery landscape, it is his grandfather's values and legacy that continue to anchor his leadership decisions. "My grandfather, Haji Ajmal Ali, built this brand from nothing, and his lessons continue to guide me," he says. "He believed in putting family first, creating opportunities, and thinking beyond just trading—he didn't want to sell perfumes; he wanted to build a lasting legacy. His vision was about craftsmanship, integrity, and making an impact. He saw perfumery as more than a business—it was about storytelling, honouring traditions, and pushing boundaries. I carry that forward by blending heritage with innovation, ensuring Ajmal stays rooted in its origins while evolving for the modern world. Whether it's expanding into new markets, adopting AI, or fostering collaborations like Untold Stories, the goal remains the same: to not only create fragrances, but experiences that resonate across generations. His ambition shaped Ajmal, and I see my role as continuing that journey while adding my own chapters along the way."

'Trep Talk: Abdulla Ajmal, CEO of Ajmal Perfumes, shares tips for entrepreneurs

Value your people "Your team, partners, and customers shape your journey. Invest in relationships, not just transactions."

Embrace diversity "The UAE thrives on it, and different perspectives drive innovation."

Stay open to learning "Build a team that challenges you, not just agrees with you. Success isn't just about building a business; it's about building a legacy."

Never shoot the messenger "Honest feedback is priceless. Listen, adapt, and grow."

Stay rooted but adaptable "Honor your heritage but be willing to evolve. Business isn't about staying still; it's about moving forward with purpose."

Related: Trailblazing Women: Zed Capital Founder and Dubai Bling Star Zeina Khoury