"This is the first time I've worn a beekeeper's suit, and I think having new experiences when you're almost 91 years old is always exciting," tells Dr. Jane Goodall, renowned ethologist and conservationist, to the group of people huddled around her as she unveils the Jane Goodall Pollinator Garden at Terra, the sustainability hub at Dubai's Expo City.

Launched officially on January 27, 2025, the Garden is an ecological space dedicated to promoting biodiversity and the importance of pollinators, specifically native bees, in modern ecosystems.

Home to two beehives -each housing over 15,000 UAE-native Apis mellifera bees- this latest addition to Terra's verdant landscape is all set to be a key component of its broader sustainability efforts. Indeed, the Garden's journey began in 2019 with the discovery of a small hive of 2,000 apis mellifera bees at Terra. Upon careful nurturing, they were then reintroduced to the Garden in October 2024. In a span of three months, the population has grown to over 30,000 bees across two thriving hives.

The Jane Goodall Pollinator Garden. Source: BNC Publishing

The Jane Goodall Pollinator Garden has thus been built with a vision to create a model for ecological resilience in urban environments, while also shedding light on the importance of preserving native species and biodiversity. Dr. Goodall herself, of course, has become a name globally synonymous with environmental conservation- and her involvement with Terra's pollinator garden is expected to support her already existing initiatives as well.

For starters, there is Roots & Shoots, the global initiative founded by Dr. Goodall in 1991 that till date encourages young people to take action within their communities. Its UAE branch was launched at Terra in January 2024. When asked how the young generations can stay committed to building a sustainable future, Dr. Goodall stresses upon the importance of consistency. "It's difficult to give blanket advice because young people may move away [from their initial purpose and vision] for different reasons; we don't really know," she tells Entrepreneur Middle East in an exclusive interview. "But if you start off understanding the environment, the natural world, and you understand that we're gradually destroying it, then you won't leave your original thinking and purpose. You may be doing other things -you may not be spending your entire time working towards conservation or the environment- but as long as you remember it, it's okay."

Dr. Jane Goodall. Source: BNC Publishing

With programs jointly hosted by both Terra and Roots & Shoots UAE having collectively reached over 60,000 students in 2024, the Jane Goodall Pollinator Garden is set to continue that impact by offering educational initiatives and school programs in tandem with the Roots & Shoots network.

One such initiative has already been announced by Terra: the 100 Hives, 100 Schools program that aims to install beehives in 100 schools across the UAE, providing students with hands-on learning experiences about the vital role of pollinators in our ecosystems. "It goes back to the mission that Terra has- which is to inspire not just the minds but the hearts of people, and equip them with information that inspires them to take action," Marjan Faraidooni, Chief of Education and Culture at Expo City Dubai, tells Entrepreneur Middle East. "One of the biggest programs we have here at Terra, is our school program where we have the opportunities and platforms for young people to not only talk about environmental challenges but also seek solutions for them. The 100 Hives, 100 Schools is really part of that mission."

Marjan Faraidooni, Chief of Education and Culture at Expo City Dubai with Dr. Jane Goodall. Source: BNC Publishing

Faraidooni also shared insights on how Terra hopes this new initiative will create a positive ripple effect across societies in the UAE. "The reason we wanted to do this program through the UAE's schools is because the young people are basically the hope for the future, and also the voices," she says. "It's a process wherein we train them, let them know the ingredients of creating a hive is in their school. So when they learn in school, we hope they go home and speak to their siblings, for example, about the importance of pollinators; that we should respect the flora and fauna no matter what their size is- in this case we're talking about the bees. We hope they talk to their community members when they go to the playground. So we really believe that they are a great conduit to bridging this knowledge gap that can exist around certain things in the environment. What we want to do here at Terra is get people to the basics; to get people to understand the beauty and wonder of nature, and respect it, and we believe the solutions to protect the environment come from there."

As for those interested in learning more about Terra, the Jane Goodall Pollinator Garden, and biodiversity conservation in general, Faraidooni offers some words of reassurance. "There is no judgement here; everybody is a learner," she says. "At Terra, we're here to transfer knowledge and show you live examples; and in this particular one, how a pollinator garden exists in an urban environment."

The Jane Goodall Pollinator Garden is a permanent exhibit and a part of Terra; ticketing information is available at Terra's official website.