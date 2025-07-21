Mohamed Alabbar Announces Launch of Autobiography Alabbar said he was "grateful to my greatest sources of support and inspiration: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed and bin Rashid."

Emaar founder Mohamed Alabbar has announced that his autobiography "For the Love of the Craft" will be released soon.

In a post on social media announcing the book, he said it is "a memoir I've been working on for some time. It's inspired by a simple intention: to share reflections from my life journey with my children and grandchildren – to story of an Emirati Arab man shaped by his roles as a son, husband, father and grandfather, and by his deep pride in being a citizen of the UAE, devoted to his country, its leaders and its people."

He added, "My hope s that younger generations will find something in these reflections that prompts thought and inspiration. Life has taught me that success is rooted in hard work, discipline and courage – and embracing every opportunity with one's full effort."

Alabbar also said he was "grateful to my greatest sources of support and inspiration: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed and bin Rashid."

