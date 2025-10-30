Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Highlights the Future of Digital Health and Longevity Innovation at Global Health Exhibition 2025

Prince Khaled underscored the importance of digital health, AI integration, and longevity-focused innovation in building a healthier, more proactive society.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

HRH Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed bin Talal Al Saud, founder and CEO of KBW Ventures and President of the Saudi Sports for All Federation, joined global sector leaders at the 8th edition of the Global Health Exhibition (GHE) 2025, held from October 27–30 at the Riyadh International Convention and Exhibition Center under the theme "Invest in Health."

The conference was inaugurated by HE Fahd bin Abdurrahman Al-Jalajel, Saudi Minister of Health, who outlined the Kingdom's ambitious healthcare transformation currently underway and later received Prince Khaled at the event's Majlis, alongside Abdulrahman A. Al-Aiban, Deputy Minister of Health for Human Resources under the Ministry of Health.

Taking the Leaders Summit stage for a fireside chat titled "The Impact of Sports on Quality of Life," Prince Khaled shared insights from his dual focus on advancing community wellness through the Federation and backing health, medtech, and longevity ventures through KBW Ventures. The session was moderated by Mark Davies, Chief Health Officer at IBM.

During the discussion, Prince Khaled underscored the importance of digital health, AI integration, and longevity-focused innovation in building a healthier, more proactive society.

He advocated for universal access to real-time, data-driven health monitoring, noting that "every Saudi citizen should have access to a real-time, AI-powered health dashboard tracking metabolic markers, predictive disease risks, and lifestyle optimization strategies."

Related: The 100: HRH Prince Khaled Bin Alwaleed bin Talal Al Saud, Founder and CEO, KBW Ventures