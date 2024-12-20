The 100: Adeep Ahamed, Managing Director, Lulu Financial Group The 100: A Definite Guide to Success

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff Edited by Tamara Pupic

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

BNC Publishing

Adeeb Ahamed is a prominent entrepreneur, investor, and Managing Director of Lulu Financial Group, a leading financial services provider with a strong presence across the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. Under his visionary leadership, the company has grown into a globally recognized name in money transfer, foreign exchange, and remittance services, with a network of over 230 branches worldwide.

Ahamed has been instrumental in driving the company's expansion and leveraging technology and innovation to meet the financial needs of diverse markets. Through his efforts, Lulu Financial Group has embraced digital transformation, introducing cutting-edge solutions such as mobile apps, online remittance platforms, and blockchain-based services to ensure greater financial inclusion and accessibility, particularly for underserved communities.

In addition to his work with Lulu Financial Group, Ahamed is a passionate advocate for startups, especially in the fintech sector. His active investments in technology-driven enterprises reflect his commitment to fostering innovation and creating financial solutions for the modern world. Lulu Financial Group operates as part of the Lulu Group, a retail giant with over 150 hypermarkets, supermarkets, malls, and department stores across the region.

Ahamed's business acumen extends to the hospitality sector. He is the founder of Twenty14 Holdings, an Abu Dhabi-based hospitality investment firm with a portfolio of luxury properties, including the Great Scotland Yard Hotel in London, the Waldorf Astoria Edinburgh – The Caledonian in Scotland, the Sheraton Oman in Muscat, the Pullman Downtown Dubai, and Port Muziris in Kochi, India.

Beyond his corporate success, Ahamed is deeply committed to corporate social responsibility, supporting philanthropic initiatives in education, healthcare, and disaster relief. His efforts to combine business growth with positive social impact have made him a respected figure in both the financial and philanthropic communities.

Through his leadership, Adeeb Ahamed continues to shape Lulu Financial Group into a dynamic global enterprise while expanding his influence across diverse sectors, making a lasting impact on both industry and society.
