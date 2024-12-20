You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Foodics is at the forefront of transforming the food and beverage industry in the MENA region with cutting-edge technology and innovative solutions. Founded in 2014, Foodics is a leading restaurant operations and financial management technology company that has redefined how F&B businesses operate. Its all-in-one cloud-based Restaurant Management System (RMS), Point of Sale (POS) solutions, and payment systems are designed to help restaurant owners streamline their operations and drive growth.

Foodics serves over 30,000 restaurants, offering a robust ecosystem of hardware and software solutions tailored to meet the demands of the modern F&B landscape. The platform encompasses various features, including Foodics Online, a commission-free online ordering system; Foodics Pay, a payment processing solution; Foodics Kiosk, a self-ordering and self-checkout system; and Foodics Accounting, an integrated financial management tool. These solutions are seamlessly integrated with the company's POS system, catering to businesses of all sizes, from SMEs to large enterprises.

The company also offers advanced tools like Foodics Business Intelligence (BI), powered by AI, which provides real-time data and strategic insights to optimize restaurant operations. This focus on innovation has enabled Foodics to enhance operational efficiency, reduce human error, improve accuracy, and elevate customer experiences, solidifying its position as a leader in the F&B tech space.

Al Zaini emphasizes that the company's success stems from its commitment to addressing the evolving needs of restaurant owners and its curiosity for innovation. "Our mission has always been to empower F&B businesses by delivering end-to-end solutions that are not only user-friendly but also transformative in their impact. This localized insight and industry expertise give us a competitive advantage," he says. Foodics has distinguished itself by reshaping the F&B industry with its fully integrated, cloud-based product ecosystem. This approach has enabled restaurant owners to optimize costs, streamline operations, and make data-driven decisions with confidence. Al Zaini credits the company's forward-thinking mindset for its ability to anticipate industry trends and adapt to market shifts, allowing Foodics to actively redefine the F&B tech landscape.

"Technology is truly revolutionizing the F&B sector, and its impact goes far beyond individual businesses—it is contributing to the economic growth of national and regional markets," Al Zaini explains. By automating processes like inventory management and financial reporting, Foodics helps restaurants operate more efficiently, reduce waste, and increase profitability. Real-time data analytics and AI-driven insights further enable restaurants to stay ahead of trends, understand consumer behavior, and optimize their operations.

Foodics is also committed to inclusivity, ensuring that businesses of all types, from food trucks and cloud kitchens to fine dining establishments, can leverage its technology to thrive in a competitive market. By integrating features such as digital payments, delivery app integrations, and customer loyalty programs, Foodics empowers restaurants to meet the evolving demands of modern consumers while contributing to the digital economy.

Looking to the future, Al Zaini envisions a seamless integration of technology and tradition in the F&B industry. "While customers value the convenience of digital innovations such as QR codes, mobile payments, and AI-powered menu recommendations, the essence of hospitality and a personalized human touch will remain irreplaceable," he explains. Foodics is actively developing advanced solutions like predictive analytics and AI-driven tools to empower restaurants in optimizing every aspect of their business.

Over the next five years, Foodics aims to expand into emerging markets and continue its mission to redefine the F&B ecosystem. Al Zaini is particularly focused on fintech innovations, such as micro-lending tools, to ensure that even small businesses have the resources to compete and succeed.

Al Zaini and his team are shaping a future where technology and tradition coexist harmoniously, setting new standards for the F&B industry in the region and beyond. "The goal with Foodics is to strike a perfect balance between leveraging technology and preserving the heart and soul of dining," he says. "By doing so, we can create a future where innovation and tradition complement each other, transforming the F&B industry for generations to come."

Related: The 100: A Definitive Guide to Success