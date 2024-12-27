You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Ali is a seasoned executive and entrepreneur with a diverse background in leadership roles spanning prominent organizations such as Delivery Hero, McKinsey & Company, and SABIC. Furthermore, he was the Founder and CEO of Payment Solutions LLC., a Saudi-based fintech startup he founded in 2017.He took over as HungerStation CEO earlier this year. Aldamanhori had served as chief operating officer of the company for almost two years, and previously managed logistics and quick commerce in the MENA region for HungerStation's parent company, Delivery Hero, since 2019. Aldamanhori said after being appointed CEO: "HungerStation was one of the first food delivery platforms in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and has carved a reputation for being both dynamic and deeply focused on the needs of its customers. It is an honor to be asked to step into this role, and I am very grateful to the team at Delivery Hero for their trust. The HungerStation team worked to achieve incredible things under Assad, and we are all thankful for his steadfast leadership. Now, we are excited to continue on our journey, break new boundaries and explore new opportunities for innovation so we can play our part in the Kingdom's Vision 2030. We're just getting started."