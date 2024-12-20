You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Badr Jafar is an Emirati businessman and philanthropist widely recognized for his leadership in the energy, investment, and sustainability sectors. As CEO of Crescent Petroleum, one of the Middle East's leading independent oil and gas companies, Jafar has spearheaded the company's growth and diversification. Under his leadership, Crescent Petroleum has expanded its portfolio to include significant projects in energy, infrastructure, and technology, driving innovation and sustainable practices in the sector.

In addition to his role at Crescent Petroleum, Jafar serves as the Managing Director of Crescent Group, a global private investment firm with interests spanning energy, real estate, and technology. His ability to lead transformative projects has positioned Crescent Group as a key player both regionally and internationally, enhancing its influence across global markets.

A passionate advocate for sustainability, Jafar has been at the forefront of initiatives promoting responsible investment and corporate social responsibility. He has demonstrated a particular commitment to addressing climate change and advancing clean energy solutions. His leadership in sustainable development is exemplified through his role as a founding member of the MENA Infrastructure Fund, which focuses on projects aligned with environmental and social goals.

Beyond his business ventures, Jafar is deeply involved in philanthropy, serving on numerous boards championing education, social development, and youth empowerment. His work with the UAE's Foundation for Future Generations reflects his dedication to creating opportunities for young people and fostering long-term societal growth.

A graduate of the University of Cambridge, Jafar combines academic rigor with practical experience, solidifying his reputation as one of the UAE's most influential business leaders. His contributions continue to shape the energy sector and drive progress in sustainability and social impact, cementing his legacy as a visionary leader.