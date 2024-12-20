The 100: Badr Jafar, CEO, Crescent Petroleum The 100: A Definite Guide to Success

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff Edited by Tamara Pupic

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

BNC Publishing

Badr Jafar is an Emirati businessman and philanthropist widely recognized for his leadership in the energy, investment, and sustainability sectors. As CEO of Crescent Petroleum, one of the Middle East's leading independent oil and gas companies, Jafar has spearheaded the company's growth and diversification. Under his leadership, Crescent Petroleum has expanded its portfolio to include significant projects in energy, infrastructure, and technology, driving innovation and sustainable practices in the sector.

In addition to his role at Crescent Petroleum, Jafar serves as the Managing Director of Crescent Group, a global private investment firm with interests spanning energy, real estate, and technology. His ability to lead transformative projects has positioned Crescent Group as a key player both regionally and internationally, enhancing its influence across global markets.

A passionate advocate for sustainability, Jafar has been at the forefront of initiatives promoting responsible investment and corporate social responsibility. He has demonstrated a particular commitment to addressing climate change and advancing clean energy solutions. His leadership in sustainable development is exemplified through his role as a founding member of the MENA Infrastructure Fund, which focuses on projects aligned with environmental and social goals.

Beyond his business ventures, Jafar is deeply involved in philanthropy, serving on numerous boards championing education, social development, and youth empowerment. His work with the UAE's Foundation for Future Generations reflects his dedication to creating opportunities for young people and fostering long-term societal growth.

A graduate of the University of Cambridge, Jafar combines academic rigor with practical experience, solidifying his reputation as one of the UAE's most influential business leaders. His contributions continue to shape the energy sector and drive progress in sustainability and social impact, cementing his legacy as a visionary leader.
Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

63 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2024

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2024.

By Eve Gumpel
Growth Strategies

The Importance Of Cultivating Self-Discipline

Self-discipline, by definition, is the ability to control one's feelings and overcome one's weaknesses. It is the ability to pursue what one thinks is right, despite temptations to abandon it.

By Ralph Jabbour
Starting a Business

Why Startup Founders Should Look Beyond Traditional Funding and Tap Into Alternative Forms of Capital

Here's why the future belongs to those who dare to think differently about capital.

By Will Fan
Finance

The Recap: Leaders In Fintech Awards 2023

The Leaders in Fintech Awards 2023 was staged by Entrepreneur Middle East with the support of in5, Idealz One, Numei Real Estate and Fluidmeet.

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff
By Amanda Breen
Leadership

The 100: Husein Salem, CEO, Ohana Development

The 100: A Definite Guide to Success

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff