By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff Edited by Tamara Pupic

Dany Farha is the Co-founder and CEO at BECO Capital, a venture capital firm that provides early-stage growth capital and hands-on operational support for technology companies in the MENA region with a focus on the GCC. Farha has a 20-year track record in the region as a successful serial entrepreneur and investor.

Prior to founding BECO Capital, Farha co-founded and exited Bayt.com, Butlers, the UAE's largest commercial laundry company, and Interact, one of the largest catering companies in the UAE. He was also a seed investor in Gonabit, a Middle East-focused daily deal website that was acquired by Living Social in 2011. A graduate from UCL in London in Management Sciences and Finance, he currently sits on the board of the Property Finder and several other portfolio companies.

As the first venture capital firm in the GCC, BECO Capital has the longest track record in Gulf with two unicorn exits and a portfolio of the region's most iconic success stories. With $495M in AUM across four funds, BECO Capital is the largest non-government early-stage venture firm in the Gulf. BECO Capital gets its name from the rocket launch event Booster Engine Cut Off, which occurs when the vessel has achieved sufficient altitude to exit the earth's atmosphere. "Our mission is to drive true innovation and progress in the region whilst being the most impactful investor, partner, and friend to the most talented founders the Gulf has to offer."
