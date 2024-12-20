The 100: Elie Habib, Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer, Anghami The 100: A Definite Guide to Success

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff Edited by Tamara Pupic

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

BNC Publishing

Elie Habib is the Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer (CTO) of Anghami, the leading music streaming platform in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA). Since its founding in 2012, Anghami has become a trailblazer in the region's digital entertainment landscape, offering millions of users access to an extensive library of Arabic and international music, podcasts, and exclusive content. Habib's technological expertise and entrepreneurial vision have been instrumental in driving the platform's success and prominence.

With a background in computer science and engineering, Habib co-founded Anghami with the goal of creating a music streaming platform tailored to the preferences of Arabic-speaking audiences, while also providing a rich selection of international content. His technical acumen enabled the development of a seamless, user-friendly platform that balances local relevance with global appeal. Anghami's personalized recommendations and high-quality streaming services have made it a favorite among users across the region.

As CTO, Habib has overseen Anghami's technological infrastructure, ensuring the platform's scalability across diverse markets while maintaining an engaging and efficient user experience. He has spearheaded the development of innovative features, including advanced music algorithms, machine learning-based recommendations, and integrations with emerging technologies. These advancements have given Anghami a competitive edge in the global music streaming market.

Under Habib's leadership, Anghami achieved a significant milestone by becoming the first MENA-based music-streaming platform to be listed on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange in 2022. This achievement marked a new chapter in Anghami's growth and underscored its global ambitions.

Through his dedication and forward-thinking approach, Elie Habib continues to shape Anghami's journey as a leader in digital entertainment, bridging the gap between local and international audiences while setting new standards for innovation in music streaming.
Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

63 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2024

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2024.

By Eve Gumpel
Starting a Business

Why Startup Founders Should Look Beyond Traditional Funding and Tap Into Alternative Forms of Capital

Here's why the future belongs to those who dare to think differently about capital.

By Will Fan
By Amanda Breen
Living

How to Reinvent Yourself and Live the Wealthy, Purposeful Life That's 'Literally a Few Clicks Away,' According to an Award-Winning Business Professor

Suzy Welch, professor at NYU's Stern School of Business, reveals her proven methods for success.

By Amanda Breen
Entrepreneurs

Startup Spotlight: Saudi Arabia-Based Uvera Is Here To Rid You Of Your Food Spoilage Woes

Uvera's main product, Aurora, is a next-generation artificial intelligence of things device that can increase the shelf-life of fresh food up to 97% on average, within only 30 seconds and without using any chemicals.

By Aalia Mehreen Ahmed
Leadership

The 100: A Definitive Guide to Success

From an initial pool of 628 names, the inaugural Entrepreneur Middle East's 100 is dedicated to the final 100 who, in our view, deserve extra recognition.

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff