Elie Habib is the Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer (CTO) of Anghami, the leading music streaming platform in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA). Since its founding in 2012, Anghami has become a trailblazer in the region's digital entertainment landscape, offering millions of users access to an extensive library of Arabic and international music, podcasts, and exclusive content. Habib's technological expertise and entrepreneurial vision have been instrumental in driving the platform's success and prominence.

With a background in computer science and engineering, Habib co-founded Anghami with the goal of creating a music streaming platform tailored to the preferences of Arabic-speaking audiences, while also providing a rich selection of international content. His technical acumen enabled the development of a seamless, user-friendly platform that balances local relevance with global appeal. Anghami's personalized recommendations and high-quality streaming services have made it a favorite among users across the region.

As CTO, Habib has overseen Anghami's technological infrastructure, ensuring the platform's scalability across diverse markets while maintaining an engaging and efficient user experience. He has spearheaded the development of innovative features, including advanced music algorithms, machine learning-based recommendations, and integrations with emerging technologies. These advancements have given Anghami a competitive edge in the global music streaming market.

Under Habib's leadership, Anghami achieved a significant milestone by becoming the first MENA-based music-streaming platform to be listed on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange in 2022. This achievement marked a new chapter in Anghami's growth and underscored its global ambitions.

Through his dedication and forward-thinking approach, Elie Habib continues to shape Anghami's journey as a leader in digital entertainment, bridging the gap between local and international audiences while setting new standards for innovation in music streaming.