The 100: Elie Saab, Founder, Elie Saab Group The 100: A Definite Guide to Success

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff Edited by Tamara Pupic

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

BNC Publishing

Ellie Saab is a globally renowned Lebanese fashion designer celebrated for his luxurious haute couture creations that embody elegance, craftsmanship, and timeless beauty. Known for his intricate embroidery, delicate fabrics, and glamorous silhouettes, Saab has become an icon of Middle Eastern luxury fashion on the international stage.

Born in 1964 in Beirut, Lebanon, Saab discovered his passion for fashion at an early age. He honed his skills at a local design school, gaining recognition for his exceptional tailoring and meticulous attention to detail. In 1982, at just 18 years old, he opened his first boutique in Beirut, marking the start of a remarkable career. His global breakthrough came in 1997 when he became the first Lebanese designer to present his collection at Paris Haute Couture Week, earning international acclaim and solidifying his place among the world's leading designers.

Saab's designs are celebrated for their feminine and glamorous aesthetic, featuring intricate beadwork, luxurious fabrics like silk and tulle, and exquisite drapery. His creations have graced some of the world's most prominent figures, including royalty, celebrities, and dignitaries. From the Oscars to the Met Gala, Saab's gowns are synonymous with red-carpet elegance and high fashion.

Beyond haute couture, Saab has expanded his brand into ready-to-wear collections, fragrances, accessories, and bridal wear, all characterized by the same sophistication and craftsmanship that define his couture line. With boutiques in major fashion capitals such as Paris, New York, London, and Dubai, Saab has built a global empire, solidifying his status as one of the most influential designers of his generation.

Elie Saab's journey is a testament to his unwavering dedication to his craft and his ability to merge traditional Middle Eastern aesthetics with contemporary global trends, making him a symbol of luxury and innovation in the world of fashion.
Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Most Popular

See all
Finance

The Recap: Leaders In Fintech Awards 2023

The Leaders in Fintech Awards 2023 was staged by Entrepreneur Middle East with the support of in5, Idealz One, Numei Real Estate and Fluidmeet.

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff
Business Ideas

63 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2024

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2024.

By Eve Gumpel
Living

How to Reinvent Yourself and Live the Wealthy, Purposeful Life That's 'Literally a Few Clicks Away,' According to an Award-Winning Business Professor

Suzy Welch, professor at NYU's Stern School of Business, reveals her proven methods for success.

By Amanda Breen
By Amanda Breen
Entrepreneurs

Startup Spotlight: Saudi Arabia-Based Uvera Is Here To Rid You Of Your Food Spoilage Woes

Uvera's main product, Aurora, is a next-generation artificial intelligence of things device that can increase the shelf-life of fresh food up to 97% on average, within only 30 seconds and without using any chemicals.

By Aalia Mehreen Ahmed
Marketing

Five Things A Marketing Manager Needs To Operate To The Best Of Their Capabilities

As a marketing manager, achieving success in your role requires a combination of both tangible resources and intangible qualities.

By Megan Paul