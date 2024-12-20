You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Ellie Saab is a globally renowned Lebanese fashion designer celebrated for his luxurious haute couture creations that embody elegance, craftsmanship, and timeless beauty. Known for his intricate embroidery, delicate fabrics, and glamorous silhouettes, Saab has become an icon of Middle Eastern luxury fashion on the international stage.

Born in 1964 in Beirut, Lebanon, Saab discovered his passion for fashion at an early age. He honed his skills at a local design school, gaining recognition for his exceptional tailoring and meticulous attention to detail. In 1982, at just 18 years old, he opened his first boutique in Beirut, marking the start of a remarkable career. His global breakthrough came in 1997 when he became the first Lebanese designer to present his collection at Paris Haute Couture Week, earning international acclaim and solidifying his place among the world's leading designers.

Saab's designs are celebrated for their feminine and glamorous aesthetic, featuring intricate beadwork, luxurious fabrics like silk and tulle, and exquisite drapery. His creations have graced some of the world's most prominent figures, including royalty, celebrities, and dignitaries. From the Oscars to the Met Gala, Saab's gowns are synonymous with red-carpet elegance and high fashion.

Beyond haute couture, Saab has expanded his brand into ready-to-wear collections, fragrances, accessories, and bridal wear, all characterized by the same sophistication and craftsmanship that define his couture line. With boutiques in major fashion capitals such as Paris, New York, London, and Dubai, Saab has built a global empire, solidifying his status as one of the most influential designers of his generation.

Elie Saab's journey is a testament to his unwavering dedication to his craft and his ability to merge traditional Middle Eastern aesthetics with contemporary global trends, making him a symbol of luxury and innovation in the world of fashion.